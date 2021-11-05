Missing: Farmer appeals for help in locating calves

A third animal that had escaped has since been found, but the other two calves have yet to turn up.

The animals have gone missing from the Newry Road area of Camlough and the farmer has checked nearby fields and farms to no avail.

One of the calves is a black Aberdeen Angus, tag: K9332737-5373-2.

The other is a black, white head Hereford, tag: UK94884246-2095-4.

Any help from local people and other farmers would be much appreciated.