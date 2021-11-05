Missing: Farmer appeals for help in locating calves
A local farmer is appealing for help in locating two calves that went missing around three weeks ago.
Friday, 5th November 2021, 9:22 am
A third animal that had escaped has since been found, but the other two calves have yet to turn up.
The animals have gone missing from the Newry Road area of Camlough and the farmer has checked nearby fields and farms to no avail.
One of the calves is a black Aberdeen Angus, tag: K9332737-5373-2.
The other is a black, white head Hereford, tag: UK94884246-2095-4.
Any help from local people and other farmers would be much appreciated.
You can contact the police on 101, quoting CC731 03.11.21, if you have any information as to the whereabouts of the calves.