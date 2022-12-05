Matthew, who is 15-years-old and goes to school in Dungannon, was last seen at 1.30am yesterday morning (Sunday 4 December) at the Jamboree in the Park, held in Fintona.

Digital creator, Digg Mama, said “don’t assume Matthew is in Fintona, he could be anywhere” as she shared an update to her social media platforms on behalf of the McCallan family.

Advertisement

In a video, Caroline said: “I'm with Frances and Peter, that's Matthew's mummy and daddy.

“Matthew is 15, he went out on Saturday night to the Jamboree in Fintona and he never came home.

“He's only 15 and it's now Monday morning so you can imagine this family is absolutely distraught.

Advertisement

“He's 15 years old, he's a child and he's a good lad.”

She continued: “He doesn't know anybody up here.

Advertisement

Missing teenager Matthew McCallan.

“Nobody has seen him after 2am in Fintona, but somebody knows something.

Advertisement

“Frances has asked me to put it out on my social media so that this can be shared far and wide.

“He was wearing a pink shirt with blue jeans, a tan belt and brown boots.”

Advertisement

Caroline continued: “Frances wants people to search everywhere, there's nothing to say he didn't get in a taxi, that he didn't get a lift with someone to another town."

Everybody is asked to be vigilant and to “please try and find this wee boy for Frances and Peter” who are “traumatised and devastated”.

Advertisement

The wider public is asked to look in outhouses and to ask questions: “See who was about this area at that time and just to try to help in any way,” Caroline added.

Volunteers resumed their search for Matthew this morning (Monday).

Advertisement

Fintona Pearses GAA asked volunteers available to search for Matthew to meet at 9am at the Church of Ireland hall, Ecclesville Road, Fintona.

Anyone available at a later time is encouraged to make their way to the hall.

Advertisement

Hundreds of volunteers joined in the efforts to find Matthew yesterday, and began searching derelict, vacant and abandoned buildings last night, as well as back yards.