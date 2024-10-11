MLA expresses ‘grave concern’ at challenges facing sheep sector at Dungannon meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ulster Unionist Diana Armstrong MLA has expressed grave concern regarding the current challenges facing the Northern Ireland sheep sector.

A meeting that took place in Dungannon outlined concerns around diseases such as Maedi Visna (MV) which is a highly infectious viral disease affecting goats and sheep.

MV is a wasting disease in sheep which is similar to lung cancer. It is only detected in older animals as symptoms lie dormant for several years. MV is currently widespread amongst GB and ROI.

Northern Ireland until recently had nine flocks testing positive for MV.

These issues demand the immediate attention from the Minster and the Department of Agriculture, Environment, and Rural Affairs.

Ms Armstrong said: “Recently I had the ﻿opportunity to call into a packed venue at Dungannon Rugby Club as supporters of the Northern Ireland sheep sector met to be updated on potential challenges to the health status of the Northern Ireland sheep sector.

“The event was attended by representatives from both the pedigree and commercial sectors, veterinary surgeons from various practices, and individuals from other sheep-related industries.

“Edward Adamson, chairperson for the evening and representative of the National Sheep Association (NSA), introduced three highly informative presentations from guest speakers Dr Sam Strain (AHWNI), Paul Crawford (MRCVS), and Campbell Tweed OBE (past president of the UFU). These presentations sparked numerous comments and contributions from the floor.

“The message from the floor was unanimous in fully supporting the voice of the NSA that current levels of funding associated with driving health and efficiency must be maintained at a minimum.

“It’s important that policy changes that potentially undermine the long-term health and efficiency that will be key for the sheep sector to play its role in a positive manner towards objectives set out by the Northern Ireland change Act of 2022 are thoroughly examined and repercussions are fully understood.

“With the sector already under severe financial challenges with 17% funding from farm payments being directed to beef/suckler production systems, the additional threat of a funding withdrawal which has underpinned the long-standing status of Northern Ireland as a Maedi Visna accredited free region cannot be justified.

“At present the department was sampling any new arrivals into Northern Ireland from outside the island of Ireland, for the presence of the disease. However due to budget constraints within the DAERA Veterinary Service, DAERA plans to cease this testing from January 1, 2026.

“It’s expected that 2025 will serve as a transition period for the industry to establish their own testing scheme.

“This will no doubt create undue hardship for farmers and will likely see the disease spread further. Edward Adamson did indicate to the audience that while the NSA has requested an update on the cost of the current surveillance scheme this was still unavailable.

“However, it is expected that, in the context of spending on TB control in cattle, the cost would be nominal.”

Armstrong added: “Questions from the floor highlighted the importance of not only retaining the current budget but also identifying additional initiatives to drive flock health and improve efficiency.

“DAERA is in a prime position to ensure the Northern Ireland sheep sector plays a positive role in achieving the targets identified by the Climate Change Act, this is something I would like to see developed further and will champion.

“In addition it was obvious that if you took into consideration the alternative of unlocking health/efficiency challenges, it would not only have the reverse effect , but it would also be the ‘final straw’ to the financial viability of significant numbers of farm business who have no other alternatives to contributing not only to the Net Zero targets but also to the financial viability of rural communities and related business.

“Concerns were also raised about bureaucratic delays and the need for prompt intervention by regulatory authorities when health principles are compromised. The overwhelming sentiment was that immediate action is necessary to protect the sector.”

She added: “There is no doubt that the relevance of agriculture to many is misunderstood but the consequences of assisting the closing of a key sector to many rural areas and the financial losses that would follow by the loss of business to local livestock markets, insurance providers, feed merchants, general merchants, quarry related business, machinery dealers and veterinary practices amongst others would be considerably greater.

“The health status and global recognition of Northern Ireland for delivering locally sourced FQAS meat were acknowledged by all in attendance.

“Given the increasing concerns about global food security, it is crucial to support local production rather than relying on imported products.

“Serious consideration must be given before implementing policy changes that could create insurmountable barriers for local farmers.

“This an area of much uncertainty that requires much needed action from DAERA and the minister, I want to work with farmers and stakeholders to ensure that a Sheep Support Package is delivered and that the sector continues produce high quality produce. I commend the organisers of this event and thoroughly enjoyed this insightful engagement.”