MLA highlights importance of an all-Ireland approach in agriculture and rural affairs
Mr McAleer was speaking on the topic ‘rural communities in a new Ireland’ during the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois.
Mr McAleer said: “Agriculture is the backbone of our rural communities, and many challenges such as disease control, climate change, market access, and rural development do not recognise borders.
“We must collaborate and coordinate on an all-island basis to share resources, knowledge, and policies that ensure the health of our livestock, the strength of our economies, and the preservation of our rural communities.
“By working together, North and South can better address common challenges, build on joint opportunities, and secure the long-term success of the agricultural sector and rural communities on our island.”
The Sinn Féin MLA concluded: “I was happy to join fellow panellists Louise Lennon of Irish Rural Link, Catherine Lane of the National Women's Council, Paula Melvin Uachtarán Conradh na Gaeilge and Richard Halleron of Agriland for the debate that was chaired by my colleague Martin Kenny TD.”