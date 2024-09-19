MLA highlights importance of an all-Ireland approach in agriculture and rural affairs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Tyrone MLA, Declan McAleer, has said an all-Ireland approach to agriculture and rural affairs is “crucial for the sustainability and prosperity of the entire island”.

Mr McAleer was speaking on the topic ‘rural communities in a new Ireland’ during the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

Mr McAleer said: “Agriculture is the backbone of our rural communities, and many challenges such as disease control, climate change, market access, and rural development do not recognise borders.

“We must collaborate and coordinate on an all-island basis to share resources, knowledge, and policies that ensure the health of our livestock, the strength of our economies, and the preservation of our rural communities.

The panel was made up of Declan McAleer MLA, Louise Lennon of Irish Rural Link, Catherine Lane of the National Women's Council, Paula Melvin Uachtarán Conradh na Gaeilge, Richard Halleron of Agriland and chaired by Martin Kenny TD. (Pic: Freelance)

“By working together, North and South can better address common challenges, build on joint opportunities, and secure the long-term success of the agricultural sector and rural communities on our island.”

The Sinn Féin MLA concluded: “I was happy to join fellow panellists Louise Lennon of Irish Rural Link, Catherine Lane of the National Women's Council, Paula Melvin Uachtarán Conradh na Gaeilge and Richard Halleron of Agriland for the debate that was chaired by my colleague Martin Kenny TD.”