MLA slams thieves who stole tractor and trailer from yard

Newry and Armagh DUP assemblyman, William Irwin, said the theft of the New Holland tractor and NC dump trailer represented a significant loss to the owner and appealed for anyone with information to contact the police.

Mr Irwin described the theft, which occurred on the Cloveneden Road, as a “concerning incident”.

“It is clear that this yard has been specifically targeted for the tractor and trailer, given the value they represent,” he stated.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is another example of criminal elements preying on our rural communities and I condemn it outright.

“Hopefully someone may have witnessed suspicious activity in the vicinity of the theft and, if so, I would encourage them to contact the PSNI and assist them with their investigations.