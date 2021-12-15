MLA slams thieves who stole tractor and trailer from yard
Thieves who stole a tractor and trailer from a yard in Loughgall last weekend have been slammed by a local MLA.
Newry and Armagh DUP assemblyman, William Irwin, said the theft of the New Holland tractor and NC dump trailer represented a significant loss to the owner and appealed for anyone with information to contact the police.
Mr Irwin described the theft, which occurred on the Cloveneden Road, as a “concerning incident”.
“It is clear that this yard has been specifically targeted for the tractor and trailer, given the value they represent,” he stated.
“This is another example of criminal elements preying on our rural communities and I condemn it outright.
“Hopefully someone may have witnessed suspicious activity in the vicinity of the theft and, if so, I would encourage them to contact the PSNI and assist them with their investigations.
“Hopefully those behind this theft can be apprehended and the tractor and trailer returned to its owner,” Mr Irwin concluded.