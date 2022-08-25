MLAs discuss dog breeding in Northern Ireland during visit to rehoming centre

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Antrim representative John Blair, along with Patrick Brown (South Down) and David Honeyford (Lagan Valley), were given a tour of the kennels and met the current residents, including Border Collie puppies and Shih Tzus Blossom and Buddy, who will soon be leaving the centre together and moving to their forever home.

During the tour, the MLAs saw the building work that is currently underway at the centre which, once complete, will allow Dogs Trust to look after and rehome more dogs.

They also discussed the issues which impact dogs in the country, including the cost of living crisis, which has resulted in a large increase in the number of rehoming enquiries the charity is receiving, and the large-scale breeding establishments which operate in Northern Ireland.

John Blair MLA and Patrick Brown MLA are pictured with four collie puppies

Patrick Brown, the Alliance Party’s animal welfare representative, said: “I was delighted to visit Dogs Trust and see first-hand the brilliant work they are doing to support dogs and their owners.

“With rising costs and more people and animals needing help, the charity’s work to improve dog welfare is incredibly important.

“A key priority of the Alliance Party is introducing legislation to tackle issues with puppy farming, dog breeding and wider animal welfare problems and I’m looking forward to working with Dogs Trust in support of this work.”

Conor O’Kane, Ballymena Rehoming Centre manager, added: “It was a pleasure to welcome John, Patrick and David to our centre and to discuss wider dog welfare issues in Northern Ireland.

David Honeyford MLA is pictured with Blossom and Buddy

“The dogs enjoyed meeting them and we are most grateful to have their support.”