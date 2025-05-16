Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland visits Balmoral Show

With the sun beaming and crowds thronging to Northern Ireland’s biggest agri-food event, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Right Reverend Dr Richard Murray, joined PCI’s Rural Chaplaincy team at this year’s Balmoral Show.

During his time at the show, Dr Murray met with various agencies involved in supporting farmers and rural communities. Encouraging them in what they do, while listening to the challenges that they face, the Moderator spent time with Rural Support, Farm Family Health Checks, the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland, Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster, meeting their president, Richard Beattie, and the Ulster Farmer’s Union (UFU), where he also met with president, William Irvine.

While his grandfather managed a farm near the Bog Meadows in west Belfast in the 1940s and 1950s, Dr Murray said that his connection with farming folk was as a minister of a rural congregation, and was well aware of the challenges and issues that farmers and farming families were facing.

“We need to acknowledge that across Northern Ireland it continues to be a tense time for farmers, as they deal with the ongoing impact and challenges of leaving the European Union and issues around animal health,” he said. “While Bovine TB is still a problem on some farms, we give thanks for the lifting of the quarantine after the outbreak of avian flu. Another live, and very concerning issue for farmers right now, is the Nutrient Action Programme.”

Presbyterian Moderator Dr Richard Murray, second left with (left to right) the Ulster Farmers’ Union chief executive, Wesley Aston, UFU president, William Irvine and PCI’s Rural Chaplain, Rev Kenny Hanna. (Photo: Freelance)

The Moderator continued: “One of the biggest topics of conversation around the Show, and a real concern that wasn’t even an issue this time last year, are the changes to inheritance tax. While this is a genuine concern, in meeting a number of rural and farming support agencies, including the UFU, we also talked of the wider effect that this is having, and will have, on farmers who already have stressful and demanding job, and that’s the potential impact on their mental health.”

Dr Murray said that it was so important to talk to a friend, family member, or minister about the things that worry us, and the areas that can impact our mental health.

“As a Church we are very much a part of rural communities and farming families have been the backbone of our rural congregations for generations.

“It is important that we support one another, and it is also important that we pray for and give thanks to God for our farming community across our island, especially for the work that they do, not least, keeping us fed! I also want to give thanks for those who support them, and I include all those I met today, and our rural chaplaincy team, which serves alongside so many Presbyterian congregations, who also serve the needs of our rural communities.

Visiting the Farm Families Health Checks’ team at the show. (Photo: Freelance)

“As the President of the Ulster Farmer’s Union said in a recent interview, ‘In the midst of all the challenges, the Balmoral Show remains a real celebration, and it was a joy to be able to visit and meet so many people, especially those who have a heart for the countryside today,” Dr Murray said.

During his visit, Dr Murray spent time on the Dromore Presbytery Stand, talking to visitors. One of PCI’s 19 local regional bodies, the Presbytery has run it on behalf of the wider Presbyterian Church Since 2014. The Moderator paid tribute to the Presbytery’s commitment to the show and PCI’s host for the day, PCI’s Rural Chaplain, Rev Kenny Hanna.

“Kenny has worked hard, along with his team, to develop the role of Rural Chaplaincy. It was clear on my visit that he is highly respected across the farming community, and that the love of Christ is compelling him to reach out with the good news of the gospel.”

Talking about the visit, Rev Hanna thanked the Moderator for coming.

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Rt Rev Dr Richard Murray (second left) at the Rural Support stand (left to right) Gyles Dawson, Director Of Programmes, Kevin Doherty Rural Support Chief Executive, and PCI’s Rural Chaplain Rev Kenny Hanna. (Photo: Freelance)

“We had a great day for the Moderator’s visit, and I know that he enjoyed his time at the show,” Rev Hanna said. “As a rural chaplaincy team, we work with local churches on the ground, and in partnership with a variety of farm support organisations, as they help farmers and their families.

“We are very much part of a wider rural support network and we are here for any farmer and any farming family from any background. As part of that broader network, we are unique in one important respect, we seek to share the Good News of Jesus, pointing them to the hope only He can bring,” Mr Hanna said.