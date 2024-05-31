Greenbank Farm in the beautiful Aire Valley (two miles from Skipton), extends to about 110.06 acres and includes a fully modernised, stone-built four-bed farmhouse with a self-contained annex, a detached traditional barn with residential planning consent and an extensive range of modern farm buildings, including a fully equipped dairy unit with livestock housing and machinery storage facilities.

John Coleman, Head of Farm Sales at GSC Grays, commented: “Greenbank Farm is an attractive combination of up to date dairy facilities, a comfortable and modern farmhouse, and the potential for additional residential development which makes it a highly desirable investment for anyone looking to own a first class dairy farm.”

Uniquely, Greenbank Farm enjoys extensive frontage onto the Leeds and Liverpool Canal (approximately 370 metres); providing significant scope for waterside redevelopment, subject to obtaining the necessary planning and British Waterways consents.

The farmhouse has a private borehole water supply, oil central fired central heating, fibre optic broadband and domestic drainage to a septic tank while the farmyard has the benefit of three-phase electricity and a private borehole water supply.

The majority of the land is either supplied by natural water or troughs fed by the borehole supply.

The late 18th Century ‘Crag End Barn’ has stunning panoramic views over the valley and planning consent was attained for conversion to a single four-bedroom dwelling on September 2020.

Initial development works have commenced and have been signed off by the Local Planning Authority (LPA).

The farm buildings are centred around well-equipped, modern, cubicle housing with automatic feeding and cleaning facilities.

There is a DeLaval 20:20 herringbone parlour and milking facilities, two bulk tanks (6,300 litre capacity), 305,000 gallons of slurry storage, two uncovered silage clamps, open straw barns, machinery stores, loose livestock housing and young stock holding pens.

The buildings also have scope for a range of alternate uses, including commercial storage or farm business diversification, subject to attaining the necessary consents.

The land is predominantly good quality, Grade 3 farmland comprising a mixture of productive meadows and pasture with the main ring-fenced holding of a sum 96.38 acres and a block of 13.68 acres located a further one mile South.

Greenbank Farm is approximately two miles south of Skipton, a market town known as the “Gateway to the Dales” and is on the market for £1,950,000.

It for sale through the GSC Grays Farm Agency Department – Tel 01748 829203 for further details.

