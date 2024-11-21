Moira’s Abernethy Butter wins exciting business with top food hall

The award-winning handcrafted Abernethy Butter now in M&S stores.

ABERNETHY Butter, Northern Ireland’s multi-award-winning handcrafted butter, is now on sale at Marks and Spencer’s network of food halls throughout Ireland.

High-end food specialist M&S has become the first food supermarket to offer the luxury butter that’s preferred by many of the UK’s top chefs, including celebrities Heston Blumenthal, Marcus Wareing, and acclaimed food stylist Nigella Lawson.

The deal to supply M&S food halls is a major breakthrough in sales of the hand-churned and hand-rolled butter by Peter Hannan, the new owner of the successful butter range, and his team in Moira.

Peter, the owner of Hannan Meats, one of the UK and Ireland’s leading producers of premium beef, pork and lamb for retail and hospitality outlets here, in Great Britain, Ireland and further afield, acquired Abernethy Butter in March after founders Will and Allison Abernethy decided to retire and placed it on the market.

Commenting on the M&S deal, Peter, one of the UK’s most successful and respected entrepreneurs, says: “We are delighted to have secured this listing with such a respected and successful business as M&S. It moves the butter range on to another level with premium food halls and provides an opportunity for more people to enjoy a genuinely world class product.

“The M&S listing is also an important boost for our efforts to pinpoint and develop opportunities that we’ve identified in Northern Ireland and further afield for this superb handcrafted butter. Abernethy is a wonderful product, and we are investing in it to ensure greater recognition and success in key markets.

“I am convinced Abernethy Butter has enormous growth potential, especially in Britain, the Republic of Ireland and further afield. Our production has already doubled in the past three months, and is likely to double again in the next six months,” adds Peter, who also owns the popular Meat Merchant deli in Moira.

M&S has 22 stores in Northern Ireland and a further 18 in the Republic of Ireland.

The unique butter was launched by the Abernethy’s in 2005. Over the years, the distinctive patted rolls of butter have built up something of a cult following, with listings in Harrods and Fortnum & Mason in London, and a number of awards, including UK Great Taste and Ireland’s Blas na hÉireann.

Production is being relocated to new premises in the Moira area, a 12,000 square foot facility on the site of a former pub, and ramped up to meet high demand for the butter.