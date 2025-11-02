Momentous UFU vote a wake-up call for the Minister and DAERA: Lockhart

DUP Agriculture spokesperson Carla Lockhart MP, has described the Ulster Farmers’ Union’s vote of no confidence in DAERA as a momentous and damning indictment of Minister Muir and his department’s total failure to stand with, and support farming and rural communities in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Upper Bann MP said: “This is a big move by the UFU Executive and is a wake-up call for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, which has been led by Alliance MLA Andrew Muir since February 2024.

“It is my understanding that UFU executive members voted unanimously at Wednesday night’s meeting, citing a series of policy failures, flawed consultations and department inadequacies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This move won’t have been taken lightly by the UFU, but it lays bare the deep anger and frustration that exists right across our farming and rural communities. Frustration and dissatisfaction that has been evident and escalating for some time.

Carla Lockhart MP

“For months I have warned about the direction of travel within DAERA. Just a few days ago in the House of Commons I declared that DAERA’s agenda is anti-rural, anti-farmer and anti–common sense.

“From flawed consultations to the complete failure to engage or listen, the Minister has shown himself to be no friend of the farmer and no champion for rural Northern Ireland.”

The MP added: “Not long ago, Minister Muir was publicly praising the Ulster Farmers’ Union leadership in a Stormont Assembly speech, but the motive behind this week’s shock revelation is very clear – the UFU’s patience has eventually run out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Farmers across Northern Ireland feel anxious, ignored, side-lined and left carrying the burden of policies that show little understanding of the realities on the ground. Whether it is the handling of the Nutrients Action Programme, the lack of progress on tackling bovine TB, the uncertainty over future support schemes, or the one-sided approach to climate and environmental policy, DAERA has consistently failed to deliver.”

Ms Lockhart continued: “Our farmers deserve better! They demand respect, partnership, and a government that works with them, not against them. The people who feed us and sustain our countryside have been ignored and betrayed for far too long, and the UFU has finally listened and decided, now is the time to fight back.

“The UFU has spoken with one voice, and it is now up to the Minister to listen, reflect, and change course. He needs to recognise the error of his ways and do the right thing! Andrew Muir can’t just be a Minister for the Environment, he needs to step up, or step aside for someone who will make a meaningful difference for farmers and agriculture in Northern Ireland.

“As a party, the DUP will continue to challenge anti-rural policies and press for decisions that protect farm families, safeguard the agri-food industry, and ensure a balanced approach to environmental and economic sustainability.”