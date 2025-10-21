Monaghan Brothers goes the distance by sponsoring Northern Ireland’s toughest endurance race

Isuzu dealer based in Co Fermanagh, Monaghan Brothers, sponsored Northern Ireland’s toughest endurance adventure race, FEARmanagh, which provided the ultimate challenge for over 250 participants across the UK and Ireland.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, annually run by the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, is a multi-discipline endurance race with routes including trail running, cycling, and kayaking across the scenic wild of West Fermanagh. For the most seasoned athletes, a 74km course has to be conquered, whilst an alternative shorter course of 35km provided a more accessible challenge.

At the core of the event’s ethos was promoting physical and mental wellbeing through conquering challenges whilst taking in the breathtaking landscapes of the Fermanagh region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Equally equipped for conquering seemingly insurmountable challenges is the Isuzu D-Max, which Monaghan Brothers displayed two examples of at event registration and at the finish line. The D-Max’s off-road capability and workhorse credentials suited for extreme adventures reflect the key characteristics needed to complete the gruelling endurance race.

Lisnaskea Isuzu dealer, Monaghan Bros, sponsored Northern Ireland’s toughest endurance adventure race, FEARmanagh.

Furthermore, reflecting the race’s core ambition to promote mental wellbeing as well as physical condition, The Pick-Up Professionals resonate with the importance of promoting positive mental health through its #SideBySide campaign.

One of the exhibited pick-ups was Isuzu D-Max STEEL Edition, equipped with a mountain roller cover, sports bars, under-rail liner, tow bar, tinted windows and sun strip, while the other was a range-topping Mercury Silver V-Cross with a tow bar.

Marketing manager at Monaghan Brothers, Emma Murray, said: “We were thrilled to partner with the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and sponsor this year’s edition of FEARmanagh. It was fantastic to see many of the participants being from the local area, and they were very appreciative of Monaghan Brothers Isuzu sponsoring it. This is certainly an event we’d love to continue to build on next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regional sales manager at Isuzu UK, Alan Coyle, added: “Monaghan Brothers’ sponsorship of the FEARmanagh endurance race was a great community initiative that also created plenty of exposure for the dealer and the Isuzu brand. The dealer has a long history of getting involved in local sports partnerships, and this is another example of a perfect fit for all parties.”

Co Fermanagh-based Monaghan Brothers Isuzu has been in business since 1957 and is one of the latest dealerships to join the Pick-Up Professionals, taking on the Isuzu brand in 2022. The family-owned dealership prides itself on building success on its core values of trust, reliability, and community service.

Quickly establishing a reputation for its commitment to sports initiatives, the dealer has engaged in partnerships spanning Gaelic Football, motorbike racing, football, and wheelchair basketball.

For more information about Monaghan Brothers, please visit www.monaghanbros.co.uk/isuzu.