Moneymore YFC enjoy arts festival celebration night

Moneymore YFC’s arts festival celebration night was truly unforgettable.

The phenomenal turnout exceeded our expectations once again and we're still buzzing from the excitement. The evening kicked off with a short Q&A panel featuring some of our talented cast members and a seasoned “not-so-young” farmer.

The energy was palpable as everyone watched the final performance of our incredible arts festival production, Sleep Tight.

The cast members gave it their all and their joy was infectious. Club leader Jack Hunter delivered a heartfelt speech, thanking everyone for their hard work and dedication throughout the production.

Moneymore YFC 2025 arts festival cast

A huge congratulations to cast member Mark Black, who won the Hunter Cup for his outstanding commitment to his role. Moneymore YFC are also thrilled to present Mid Ulster Community First Responders, their charity of the year, with a cheque for £2,327 raised from the club's tractor run.

A massive thank you to everyone who contributed and supported the club throughout the year – this wouldn’t have been possible without you. The delicious spread of buns, sandwiches, tray-bakes, and pastries was a huge hit and Moneymore YFC grateful to all who contributed, especially those who prepared the tasty food.

A special thank you to Churchfield Photography for capturing the magic of the night and to Mid Ulster District Council for their generous part sponsorship. Moneymore YFC are thrilled to have raised an impressive £1,778.65, and they couldn’t have done it without the support of parents, friends and family.

A club spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who attended and made the evening so special. We hope you enjoyed it as much as we did.”

Sian Hogg and Jack Hunter presenting a cheque to Mid-Ulster Community First Responders

Most recently two teams from the club took part in the Co Londonderry Build It heats at Swatragh Livestock Market. The teams were - Team 1- Timothy, Joyce, Robert and Issac placed 1st and have gained their spot in the final at Limavady Show, and Team 2 - Reanna, Sarah, Jamie, Gemma and Reuben who were placed third.