Moneymore YFC had a floral arrangement meeting recently during which members learned how to perfect their own and using the finished arrangements.

From the meeting club successfully donated to following the local nursing homes: Magherafelt Manor/Kathryn Homes, Moneymore Care Home, Weavers Home, Cookstown, Drapersfield Nursing Home and Brooklands Nursing Home.

It was a fantastic opportunity for the club to give back to their community.