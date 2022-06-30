Moneyrea YFC celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a barbecue

Recently the club held its annual friends and family barbecue at Mossbrook farm to which all members past and previous were encouraged to come along to.
This was the club’s first social event since the Covid pandemic.
The club also joined the local community to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by providing a free barbecue for all to enjoy along with great music from the Moneyreagh Old Standard Lodge and the Ballylesson Flute Band.
Great entertainment was provided by Michelle Johnston’s School of Highland Dancing all donations from the night went in aid of the Air Ambulance NI.
Money raised from the club’s friends and family barbecue went Towars the Alzheimers Society.