Moneyscalp Samson tops the Blonde trade at the Autumn sale.

Judging the bull class was Angela Griffin with Lexi Johnston judging the heifer class. Overall champion was Colin Todd’s May 2021 born Pinehill Samson. A stylish Kilmoney Bruce son. Standing reserve was The McClelland families April 2021 born Moneyscalp Sassy.

However, it was the McClelland Families Moneyscalp Samson topped the brisk bidding with 3,000guineas. Samson is by the noted Whistley Dollar and brought a wealth of show wins with him having stood overall Blonde champion at Castlewellan in July.

Silverwood Livestock sold one of their entries Silverwood Sam, sired by Aneto and out of an Ardmore Gargoyle dam.

Market topper, Moneyscalp Samson at 3,000 guineas

The females had a full clearance, Henry Griffin topped with Drumraymond Sophia at 2,200guineas. The remaining two lots Moneyscalp Sassy and Drunraymond Susie both sold for 1,900guineas.

The club would like to thank Martin Supplies for the valued sponsorship once again, Angela and Lexi for judging and wish all the new owners all the very best with their purchases.

The club's AGM will be held on Tuesday 8th November at 8pm. This year's venue is the Ballycanal Guest House in Moira. Guest speaker is Mr Nigel Edwards; Genomic evaluations in pedigree cattle. All members and potential new members' welcome.

Blonde champion Pinehill Samson

Blonde Champion Pinehill Samson and Reserve Moneyscalp Sassy. Left to right, club chairman Brian McGartland, Lexi Johnston, Messrs Todd, Gary McClelland and Angela Griffin