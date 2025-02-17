Monitor Farm Scotland programme strengthens collaboration and looks to future sustainability

At the half-way point of the current four-year programme, Monitor Farm Scotland has drawn together progress, statistics and feedback in a comprehensive midpoint review.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It includes updates from all nine Monitor Farms across Scotland and their plans for the next two years.

So far, the nine Scottish Monitor Farms have connected over 1,000 farmers and covered more than 60 topics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These include succession planning, financial performance, biodiversity, nutrition management, and livestock systems, helping to drive innovation and resilience in Scottish agriculture.

Monitor Farm facilitators Peter Beattie, Maura Wilson, and Christine Cuthbertson, with programme manager Beth Alexander, with the Midpoint Review

The programme has developed collaborative partnerships with 58 organisations, ranging from farmers and agribusinesses to research institutions and vets, demonstrating the power of knowledge exchange to enhance skills and communication across the supply chain.

In the first two years, 48 meetings which are open to all have been held, each attracting an average of 54 attendees; an average of 48% of attendees were under 45 and 27% female.

The initiative has held a total of 136 meetings including regular management group meetings for each of the Monitor Farms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent surveys have provided additional proof of the programme’s popularity and positive influence:

Beth Alexander, Monitor Farm Scotland programme manager

99% of farmers plan to attend future meetings

87% report improved technical knowledge

78% say it will improve business decision-making

90% of management group members say it has strengthened local collaboration and communication

Monitor Farmers and facilitators

Beth Alexander, Monitor Farm Scotland programme manager said: “Since launching at AgriScot in November 2022, we have seen thousands of people in farming and agribusiness in person at our events, viewing our online updates and reading our press reports and technical articles.

“It has been fantastic to be part of the in-depth discussions at the nine Monitor Farms and see how each of the businesses is adapting and changing as a result. Our meetings allow for constructive discussions and provide a platform for Monitor Farmers to share real-world insights, supported by data, while influencing policy and public perceptions of farming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It offers a supportive, business-focused network that helps shift perspectives and drives change. Few initiatives provide such a unique platform for genuine collaboration, sharing challenges and opportunities for growth in the farming sector.”

The initiative, which has been extended by a year from previous programmes, is fully funded by the Scottish Government’s Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Fund. Guided by its ethos of being ‘Farmer-Led, Farmer-Driven’, it promotes solutions-based thinking shared across the agricultural sector. It is managed by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) with support from Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB and is delivered by a programme manager and three regional advisers.

The Monitor Farm programme’s remaining two years will focus on ensuring farming businesses are sustainable, not just technically but financially.

Beth added: “While farming is a way of life, it must also function as a business. Many Monitor Farms have gained significant financial insights through the ‘Farmer-Led, Farmer-Driven’ approach, boosting confidence for farmers and their management groups to identify and address business challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Technology will also play a role, with trials exploring virtual fencing, cow collars, and high-tech boluses to monitor suckler cow health. Additionally, the programme is expanding its digital reach with more videos and a new podcast, ensuring farmers across Scotland have access to tools and insights for business and technical sustainability.”

The Monitor Farm Scotland Programme 2022-2026 Midpoint Review can be seen here: https://www.monitorfarms.co.uk/monitor-farm-scotland-programme-reaches-mid-way-milestone/

The Monitor Farms are located in Argyll, Banff and Buchan, Deeside, Dumfriesshire, East Lothian, Roxburghshire, South Ayrshire, Stirlingshire and Strathspey.