MonoShield Equine: The equestrian's secret weapon

Northern Ireland’s equestrian community was buzzing with excitement at this year’s Balmoral Show when MonoShield Equine, an innovative new product developed by Mayo Healthcare in collaboration with the National University of Ireland, showed results in the ring.

Designed to support the regeneration of skin and appendages, its benefits are already being celebrated by equestrians across the country and beyond.

MonoShield Equine focuses on the principle that whole-horse health begins with a happy gut. Supporting both the foregut and hindgut, this innovative formula promotes better digestion, reduces stress, and significantly improves temperament, making it a must-have for competitive riders, horse owners, and trainers alike.

MonoShield Equine not only improves digestion and reduces stress but also offers additional benefits noticed by horse owners. Many report better droppings, indicating improved gut health and nutrient absorption. Others see shinier, healthier coats due to proper absorption of essential vitamins and minerals. Some even notice increased energy and performance in their horses after adding MonoShield Equine to their routine. With these benefits supporting whole-horse health, it’s no surprise MonoShield Equine is becoming a go-to supplement for horse owners.

Jennifer Torrens. (Photo: Freelance)

The MonoShield Equine team caught up with other customers at The Balmoral Show, who are already seeing fantastic results. Among them was Jennifer Torrens, who couldn’t speak highly enough of the product. Her horses were once agitated and stressed despite trying various solutions, but MonoShield Equine turned their health around. Her horses now travel with ease, perform better in competition, and maintain optimal condition. “I wouldn’t be without this product now,” Jennifer shared. Day one of the show also proved a successful day for customer Amy Grady clinching Reserve Champion Irish Draught on Murrisk Ashlawn Dance for owner Michael Grady.

The benefits don’t stop there. Jennifer’s groom also won Best Turned Out in her class at this year’s Balmoral Show, a testament to how MonoShield Equine helps horses look their very best. This success story mirrors that of Alyssa Dobrotin, groom to Chris Talley at the Kentucky Horse Trials CCI5-L, who scooped the Buckeye Best Turned Out prize for FE Marco Polo. According to Alyssa, the horse’s transformation since starting MonoShield Equine earlier this year has been incredible.

The product is as versatile as it is effective, available in a new sugar-free linseed granule option that even fussy eaters enjoy. Simply sprinkled onto feed once a day, the granules have quickly become a firm favourite among equestrians.

Northern Ireland can now access this revolutionary product through Peter McQuaid of EFF Lisburn, who is thrilled to bring MonoShield Equine to the local market. With its proven track record of boosting performance, supporting digestion, and improving overall well-being, MonoShield Equine is the equestrian secret weapon you can’t afford to miss.

Peter will be offering 10% off orders made this week at the Balmoral Show!

MonoShield Equine is available now. For more information on its unique formulations and benefits, visit monoshieldequine.ie