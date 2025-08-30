Moore Concrete confirms growing interest in its 2M gallon ‘Mammoth’ above ground slurry store

Moore Concrete is confirming significant farmer interest in its 2M gallon ‘Mammoth’ aboveground slurry store.

The specification was unveiled for the first time at Balmoral Show 2025.

It has double the capacity of the largest, aboveground store developed by the Ballymena-cast precast concrete manufacturer up to this point.

“We have committed to the new design on the back of customer demand,” confirmed Keri McGivern: sales manager with Moore Concrete’s agriculture team.

“Farm size continues to grow throughout Ireland and the UK. There is also a growing demand for aboveground stores with this specification within the biogas sector.”

She added: “The new tank will comprise precast units that are 8min height. Its base will be 41m in diameter.

“The new specification has been designed in-house at Moore Concrete.”

A scale model of the new ‘Mammoth’ tank was a focal point of the Moore Concrete stand at Balmoral Show 2025.

Meanwhile, Improving the storage capacity available on farms has now been recognised as a priority investment for agriculture as a whole in Northern Ireland.

Recent months have confirmed just how significantly raw materials’ markets can fluctuate. Individual farmers have no control over the international markets for the like of fertilisers and animal feeds.

But having sufficient storage capacity on-farm would allow producers to acquire and store the inputs they need at times when they can best afford them.

Buying these all important inputs on a just in time basis - for example the acquiring of fertiliser in the spring months - leaves farmers as hostages to fortune when it comes to the actual price paid for these products.

Keri McGivern is confirming that increasing numbers of farmers are now seeking to improve the storage capacity within their businesses.

Keri added: “But there is more to improving the storage capacity within a farming operation than simply putting up a new building or modifying an existing structure.

“The need to have storage options that are totally flexible is a critically important factor that must be addressed.

“Different materials will be put in store at different times of the year.

“What’s more differing areas of floor space will be required to cater for the differing raw materials that farm businesses will be dealing with at any one time.

According to Keri, the use of bunker walls and L walls deliver the flexible storage options that farmers need.

She continued: “Both structures can be used in both indoor and outdoor storage scenarios. For example, sub-dividing silos is now recognised as one way of maximising forage quality at feed out.

“Both bunker walls and L walls come into their own in this regard. They can also be freely moved around within any space.

“As a consequence, a building can be quickly converted from a facility that is used to house fertiliser into one that can be used to store grain, other animal feeds and aggregates.”

“Moore Concrete manufactures a wide range of L and bunker walls

For further information, telephone Moore Concrete on (028) 2565 2566 Ext1 or view the company’s website at www.moore-concrete.com.