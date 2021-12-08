Moore Concrete set to unveil innovative design

Moore Concrete's new Ox Post fencing solution

The eco-friendly fully recycled plastic nailing strips are made from crushed CD cases and old coat hangers that would otherwise end up in landfill or incinerators, resulting in a low carbon, durable, no maintenance product, that will never rot.

“Inclusion of the strip removes the need to use wooden battens as the attachment point for staples and fencing wire, creating a built-in solution for ease of customer use” explained Moore’s Johnny McKinney.

“This updated feature has been included in the Ox Strain Post after positive feedback from farmers and contractors using the recently launched Ox Post which was the first time we introduced a product with a nailing strip cast in.

A new Moore Concrete 75 Gallon drinker

“It is encouraging to see a tremendous upsurge in demand for these posts, as we can now offer a completely timberless precast fencing solution, that is easy to install with both the Ox Strain & Ox Post designed to be driven in using a standard post driver.

Moore’s Keri McGivern further commented: “Moore Concrete will also be taking the opportunity on December 9th at the Winter Fair to showcase our galvanised drinker lid, which has been introduced on several of the company’s larger water troughs. Again, these design amendments have been made in response to feedback received from customers,” confirmed Keri McGivern.

“A key benefit of our new galvanised lid is that it has a reduced weight, meaning that it is lighter and easier to handle.”

Another product on show at the Winter Fair 2021 will be Moore’s new ‘Young Stock’ gang slat range. Designed with a 30mm gap, these slats are ideally suited for younger dairy and beef cattle.

“The Young Stock slat was introduced as we recognised a gap in our own livestock housing portfolio. They are 178mm (7”) deep and range in length from 2440mm (8’) to 4572mm (15’) in 150mm increments. As with our existing range the Young Stock slat is available in a SureFoot® finish on request,” confirmed Keri McGivern.

Moore Concrete has been to the fore, over many years, in delivering innovative quality precast solutions that meet the needs of livestock and arable producers throughout the UK and Ireland. Behind every innovation and product design, farm safety is at the heart of the changes chosen. Such was the case with the XL Mixing Slat as Keri McGivern comments: “When talking to machinery manufacturers we recognised the increasing demand for larger opening to facilitate the increased size of modern day pumps. The XL Mixing Slat has a 1000mm (3’3”) long x 940mm (3’3”) wide opening. The inclusion of a hinged galvanised grid fixed beneath the mini concrete inserts, which incorporates a smaller hinged element to facilitate inserting a pipe into the tank without having to remove all the inserts or the complete grid itself, provides an extra layer of protection. Indeed, the new XL Mixing slat incorporates four inserts rather than three for ease of handling, by minimising handling weight.”

The upcoming event provides the Moore Concrete team with an opportunity to discuss the benefits of the company’s many products on display including bunker walls, feed troughs, tractor weights and in-house drinkers.

Moore Concrete will be located on Stand EK 77 at this year’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair. Visitors will be made more than welcome on to the stand throughout the day.