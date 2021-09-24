Moore Concrete to launch new ‘Young Stock’ slat range

Moore Concrete's Andrew Moore and Keri McGivern discussing the company's new Young Stock gang slat, which will be launched at this year's Balmoral Show

Featuring a 30mm gap width, the product has been developed in response to customer demand.

“The new specification complements our existing slat range and comes in a SureFoot® option on request,” confirmed Moore’s Keri McGivern.

“It comes in a seven rib specification, with the slat depth of 178mm (7”) matching the rest of the standard slat range.”

Moore Concrete's Andrew Moore with a selection of the company's Ox Strain posts, which will feature prominently at Balmoral 2021

The Young Stock gang slats vary in length from 2440mm (8’) up to 4572mm (15’) in increments of 150mm.

Up to 3960mm (13’) the slats have tractor bearing and heavy duty options up to a 6ton axle loading. Above this length, the axle loading figure reduces to 4.5ton.

The upcoming show will also provide the Moore Concrete team with an opportunity to discuss the benefits of the company’s many products that will be on display throughout the four day event.

Recent investment in new manufacturing technology has allowed Moore Concrete to expand the range of 178mm (7”) gangs up to 15’ in length.

Moore Concrete's Andrew Moore and Keri McGivern sitting on one of the company's precast safety barrier, a number of which have been adopted to provide seating on the company's Balmoral Show stand

Keri McGivern again: “Longer slats will better accommodate the demand for larger modern livestock housing, particularly on dairy and beef farms throughout the UK and Ireland.

“Our investment was driven in response to farmers, who highlighted the need to increase available space particularly at the feed fence, to improve animal welfare and food intake. Furthermore, these longer gangs are ideal to form walkways at the end of cubicles.”

Moore Concrete has been to the fore, over many years, in delivering innovative quality precast solutions that meet the exact needs of progressive livestock and arable farmers throughout the UK and Ireland.

A case in point is the development of the company’s Ox Strain& Ox Post concrete fencing solution.

Keri McGivern explained:“Concrete fencing is proving more and more popular on farms as it offers a durable, maintenance free fencing solution.”

The new Ox Post is the latest product innovation from Moore Concrete, inspired by the success of the Ox Strain Post. Each Ox Post is 1830mm (6’) in length and 75mm (3’) by 100mm (4’) wide.

A key advantage of the Ox Post is the fixing strip in the middle of the 75mm front face to allow fencing wire to be stapled directly to the post.

“The installation process was quick and painless as both the Ox Strain and Ox Posts were able to be driven in using a post driver, in conjunction with specifically designed caps. Both posts are CE Marked under BS EN12839 with a design life of 50 years for Ox Strain and up to 30 years for Ox Post.

Keri continued:“Balmoral is a great opportunity for us to showcase not only new products but our extensive range of quality precast solutions for modern day demands. Visitors to the Moore Concrete stand are welcome to rest their legs for a few minutes, by taking a seat on one of our concrete barriers that have been modified using

Composite Woodgrain Decking from JP Corry, to form robust pedestrian seating, suitable for all year outdoor use. Each weighting 2 ton they secure enough to form a permanent seating solution, whilst built in forklift recesses facilitate ease of handing for relocation, perfect for events requiring temporary seating requirements.”

Keri concluded: “our concrete barriers already have a wide range of applications from increasing security by blocking farm gateways, channelling traffic, to material storage. Creating seating is a new application for this already flexible product.”

Moore Concrete will be located on Stand B24 at this year’s Balmoral Show. Visitors will be made more than welcome throughout the four days of the event.