More award-winning British cheese to be served across Europe thanks to EU agreement.

“… the prize for UK food and drink businesses and the wider economy is huge” says Director General of leading food trade association.

Small food and drink exporters across the UK are set for a major boost in sales thanks to substantial package agreed with the EU.

This includes measures to slash costs and burdensome red tape on agriproducts such as dairy, fish, eggs and red meat, so UK businesses can spend more time and money selling their world-renowned products abroad.

As part of the Government’s Plan for Change, the package will increase access to the UK’s largest market, to grow exports, create jobs and make our supply chains more resilient, helping to reduce pressure on prices.

Minister Gareth Thomas MP at Neal’s Yard Dairy.

In 2024 alone, the food and drink sector in Britain employed 3.8 million people.

Neal’s Yard Dairy - an artisanal cheese-maturer, retailer and wholesaler - is one of the thousands of small businesses set to benefit the most from the deal. Based in London, the dairy runs a thriving exports business, selling their award-winning cheeses to customers and retailers across Europe and the world.

The Minister for Small Businesses and Exports, Gareth Thomas, visited their Bermondsey branch to meet with Director David Lockwood and his employees to discuss the Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Agreement and the ways it will benefit the business and others in the sector.

“The UK’s food and drink sector has huge exporting potential and Neal’s Yard Dairy demonstrates that alongside the right government action, small firms can expand internationally into new and existing markets.” said Gareth Thomas MP, Minister for Small Business and Exports.

“Through our Trade Strategy, three landmark trade deals and our Small Business Strategy this Government’s Plan for Change is breaking down barriers for exporters to increase trade, create jobs, and grow the economy.” he continued.

For artisan producers like Neal’s Yard, who often deal in small batches and can’t afford delays due to the perishable nature of cheese, this agreement will be especially beneficial.

Routine SPS border checks will be eliminated so fresh produce can hit supermarket shelves more quickly, with less paperwork and fewer costs.

Currently, Great British goods are subject to 100 percent documentary checks and up to 30 percent physical checks. The deal will see these removed entirely.

Once agreed, it is expected to add up to £5.1 billion a year to the economy and increase the volume of UK exports of major agricultural commodities to the EU by 16 percent.

“Once the SPS agreement is concluded, the prize for UK food and drink businesses – and the wider economy – is huge: millions of pounds saved by scrapping the need for Export Health Certificates and border checks that are slowing down trade.” said Director General of the Provision Trade Federation Rod Addy who represents sectors that account for roughly 20% of UK household expenditure on food (around £24 billion a year) and support some 130,000 jobs across the UK.

“That’s why it’s vital that the UK clinches this deal as soon as possible and why we can’t allow more than one more Christmas to pass under the current regime. Companies will bleed cash every day until we have a resolution.”Addy continued.

Neal’s Yard Dairy looks forward to the UK and EU implementing the UK-EU ‘reset’ agreement as quickly as possible to allow us to focus our core business: selecting, maturing and selling British cheese both within the UK and overseas.” said David Lockwood, Director at Neil’s Yard Dairy.

“The additional requirements for export to the EU post-Brexit have cost our business in many ways. A major impediment is the requirement that our EU bound shipments have health certificates for cheese signed off by official veterinarians; this has doubled the time between customers ordering and receiving goods, a very effective cost inflater and sales killer.”

“The removal of this non-tariff trade barrier is greatly anticipated.”