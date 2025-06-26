More demand for cattle at Omagh Mart, prices to over £1500

Monday, June 23rd, 2025: Smaller entries of store cattle are resulting in more demand for weanlings and dropped calves, selling to over £1500 and £1200.

Bullocks

R Kennedy, Claudy 595k £2230, R Buchannon, Strabane 575k £2220; 530k £1980, M Mulligan, Brookemount 640k £2130; 650k £2090, S Owens, Beragh 570k £2100; 515k £1800, L Lipton, Dungannon 480k £1950; 425k £30; 390k £670, Ian Clarke, Castlederg 515k £1910, Ivan Clements, Gortaclare 520k £1880; 540k £1870; 520k £1840; 500k £1760, H Cashel, Aughnacloy 540k £1860, Jas McGlinchey, Eskra 345k £1600; 305k £1350 and S Patterson, Striffe 330k £1400; 295k £1360.

Heifers

Omagh Mart

Rory McDermott, Greencastle 585k £2450; 570k £2240; 605k £2260; 600k £2170, N Devine, Donemana 510k £1890; 540k £1980; 590k £200; 605k £2140, W Nixon, Donemana 420k £1740; 450k £1760, W Crawford, Omagh 410k £1530; 415k £540; 345k £1490; 375k £1500, A Barrett, Trillick 390k £1760 (2); 395k £1700 and £690, Jas McGlinchey, Eskra 360k £150, F Donnelly, Trillick 365k £1490; 295k £1090 (2), M Moore, Kesh 355k £1420 (2); 365k £1480, J F Maguire, Ederney 365k £1450, K Cassidy, Lettercarn 415k £1490 and Fairmount Farms, Claudy 600k £980.

Fat cows

N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 820k £350m Donemana Farmer 57k £338, l McKinley, Trillick 780k £330; 750k £314, T Reaney, Plumbridge 530k £310 and G Moohan, Kesh 590k £308.

Friesian cows

AS McFarland, Omagh 880k £268, C Quinn, Ballygawley 720k £66, D Kerrigan, Irvinestown 720k £244, Fairmount Farms, Claudy 660k £240 and B and S Sloan, Irvinestown 730k £232.

Weanlings

J S Sproule, Urney £1500 Charolais bull; £1400 and £1210 Charolais heifers, M O’Neill, Greencastle £1300, £1270 and £1090 Charolais bulls, D Lindsey, Sion Mills £1290 (3) Belgian Blue bulls; £1020 Friesian bull, Ed McManus, Tattysallagh £1000 Aberdeen Angus bull and M K McCullagh, Glenhull £1050 Belgian Blue heifer.

Dropped calves

P C Farms, Donemana £1260 and £1240 Limousin bulls, Will Short, Beragh £1080 Charolais bull, D Moore, Fintona, £970 Limousin bull; £890 Belgian Blue bull, D Adams, Melmount £870 and £815 Belgian Blue bulls; £750 Belgian Blue heifers, T Pollock, Castlederg £840 Aberdeen Angus bull, £660 Aberdeen Angus heifer H McKinley, Trillick £805 Aberdeen Angus bull, S Fullen, Galbally £760 Belgian Blue bull, M K McCullagh, Glenhull £750 and £740 Belgian Blue bulls, J McKelvey, Killen £70 Charolais bull, G and C Devlin, Drumlea £685 Simmental bull and Jas Henderson, Trillick £685 Hereford bull.