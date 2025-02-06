More people than ever participating in apprenticeships across the north – Archibald

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald at Springvale Employment and Learning in Belfast with hair model Ms Pauline Torney and apprentice hairdresser Grace McVeigh.

APPRENTICESHIPS are a great way to earn while you learn and more people than ever are taking advantage of the opportunities available, according to Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald.

The Minister was speaking as she visited a Disability Action event at Springvale Employment and Learning in Belfast as part of NI Apprenticeship Week.

Supported by the Department for the Economy, NI Apprenticeship Week seeks to raise the profile of apprenticeships and promote participation in apprenticeship provision across all levels and vocations. The event at Springvale was designed to promote the range of apprenticeships available to people with disabilities.

Speaking after her visit, the Minister said: “Apprenticeships are hugely important for our economy, giving opportunities for employers to upskill staff and for their employees to gain qualifications, earning while they learn.

“Take-up of apprenticeships at our further education colleges and training organisations has increased by almost 50 per cent since 2022/23, thanks in large part to my department introducing all-age apprenticeships.

“With almost 14,000 people now participating in apprenticeships, right across the North, it is clear that apprenticeships are more popular than ever.

“I am especially keen to see more women, people with disabilities and people from areas of disadvantage taking up apprenticeships. My department’s new £600,000 Apprenticeship Inclusion Challenge Fund will help these groups overcome barriers to getting involved.”

Colin Downey from Disability Action said: “Having a disability should not be a barrier to people achieving their dreams. Disability Action works in partnership with a number of training providers and further education colleges across Northern Ireland to ensure that those with a disability have the opportunity to avail of a range of apprenticeship opportunities.”

More than 60 public events took place across Northern Ireland as part of NI Apprenticeship Week.

This year theme was ‘Getting it Right for You’, to highlight that apprenticeship opportunities are varied, flexible and meet the needs of many different people as well as many sectors of our economy.