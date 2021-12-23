More than 30 sheep killed in a series of attacks by stray dog

In response, Mountaineering Ireland, the national representative body for hillwalkers and climbers, has issued an appeal for dog owners not to take their pets onto the hills over the Christmas and New Year period.

The serious incident occurred in the Knockmealdowns, within the vicinity of Knockmeal and Crohan West, County Tipperary.

Access and conservation officer, Helen Lawless, commented: “Many of us are really looking forward to getting up the mountains over the holidays, it’s one of the best ways to relax or to meet with friends in these times, but please do not take dogs into upland areas.

An image of one of the sheep, shared by Mountaineering Ireland.

“The failure of a minority of dog owners to keep their dogs under control means that dogs are not welcome in most upland areas.”

The landowners include Bridget King from King’s Yard and her husband, Stephen Ryan, who have an out-farm at Crohan.

Bridget and Stephen are well-known to walkers from across Munster and, indeed, further afield, for the welcome they provide to them at their farm, which is south of Galtymore, the highest peak in the Galtee Mountains.

When asked if dogs on leads were acceptable, Bridget stated: “We have seen too many people go up with the dog on a lead, and then leave them off up the hill.

“This is happening more since Covid.

“The message is simple, do not bring dogs up the mountain, there are many tracks in the forest and looped walks away from livestock where people can take their dogs.

“This is an animal welfare issue - many people do not realise the suffering their dog can cause to sheep and also to wildlife.

“It happens so quickly and easily, sheep will run from a dog and the dog gives chase.

“That’s enough to cause harm to the sheep – sheep may die from the stress, or from injuries caused, some also get caught in briars or wire.”

Mountaineering Ireland is appealing to anyone who was in the Crohan West to Knockmeal area of the Knockmealdowns over the course of last week, to contact the Gardaí in Cahir with any relevant information they may have, however insignificant it might seem.