Morelli’s Ice Cream and Devil’s Churn collaborate on new fiery flavour

Daniela Morelli-Kerr of Morelli’s Ice Cream with, left, Ruarhdi Morrison of North Coast Smokehouse in Ballycastle and Eoin McConnell of Devil’s Churn Sauces, also Ballycastle.

IRELAND’S oldest ice cream producer, Morelli’s, a Food NI member, has partnered with Devil’s Churn and North Coast Smokehouse to create a brand-new ice cream flavour to tickle the tastebuds of sweet – and salted – treat fans this summer.

The limited edition ‘Devil’s Churn Ripple’ flavour is now on sale and will be available at selected Morelli’s Ice Cream outlets while stock lasts.

The ice cream starts with Morelli’s multi award winning Double Cream Vanilla as a base and is rippled with Devil’s Churn Campfire Salted Caramel Sauce.

Named after an iconic landmark and natural sea cave in Ballycastle, Devil's Churn is part of Naturally North Coast and Glens, an award-winning social enterprise committed to supporting small businesses and revitalising urban and rural areas through the delivery of artisan markets.

The Devil’s Churn Campfire Sauce used for the collaboration is a rich dairy caramel sauce, handcrafted in small batches using the finest quality Northern Irish ingredients.

The sauce contains beechwood smoked sea salt, which is produced by North Coast Smokehouse in Ballycastle, award-winning Économusée, also located in Ballycastle.

In addition to the salt, the sauce features generous amounts of Northern Irish dairy products, including fresh cream and real butter, creating a decadent and smoky flavour. Morelli’s Ice Cream, Devil’s Churn and North Coast Smokehouse are all Great Taste Award-winning producers.

“We are excited to partner with two fantastic brands to create ‘Devil’s Churn Ripple’ in time for summer,” said Daniela Morelli, Sales and Marketing Manager at Morelli’s Ice Cream. “We’re very proud of the new flavour and we’re looking forward to our customers trying it at selected Morelli’s scoop ice cream stockists.

“It’s an honour to partner with one of the most iconic ice cream brands in Ireland to create this flavour,” added Eoin McConnell from Devil’s Churn. “Our award-winning Campfire Sauce is the perfect pairing with Morelli’s Double Cream Vanilla, and we’re so pleased with the finished product. Get yourself down to Morelli’s and give it a go!”