Morrow Communications announces partnership with Cancer Fund for Children

Morrow Communications charity partnership team, Laura Magennis, Clare Forster, and Hannah Knox, with Emma Bannon from Cancer Fund for Children.

ONE of Northern Ireland's leading agrifood communications and PR agencies, Morrow Communications, has become an official charity partner with Cancer Fund for Children.

This remarkable charity provides tailored services to more than 1,500 children and young people each year, offering vital support to families impacted by cancer.

With an ambitious fundraising and volunteering target set for the next 12 months, Morrows kicked off its efforts by supporting the charity’s Twilight Concert.

The event, which took place last week at St Anne’s Cathedral, featured a night of captivating musical talent from the charity’s very own Carefree Choir.

Morrow’s Managing Director Kieran Donnelly and his daughter Lucy also took to the stage as part of the charity’s choir.

Kieran said: “We are incredibly proud to support Cancer Fund for Children through this exciting partnership. My family know first-hand that the invaluable support they provide is a lifeline for so many children and families impacted by a cancer diagnosis. As a company we are focused on helping them achieve their mission of ensuring no child in Northern Ireland faces cancer alone.

“Our ‘Belong’ employee engagement programme is committed to giving back to our community by leveraging our skills, experience, and resources to make a meaningful impact.

“On both a personal and professional level I believe this partnership is an excellent fit, and I am genuinely excited about what we can achieve together.”

Emma Bannon, Partnership and Philanthropy Executive at Cancer Fund for Children, added: “We are incredibly grateful to the team at Morrows for choosing Cancer Fund for Children as their charity partner.

“Our mission is to provide vital emotional, social, and therapeutic support, and this would not be possible without the efforts of companies like them, who go above and beyond to give back to their communities. We look forward to working closely throughout this partnership to make a lasting impact on the lives of young people and families impacted by cancer in Northern Ireland.”

Every week in Northern Ireland approximately three children and young people are diagnosed with cancer, and statistics reveal that children and young adults affected by cancer are likely to experience mental health challenges compared to their peers.

Additionally, Cancer Fund for Children’s purpose-built therapeutic centre, Daisy Lodge in Newcastle, Co Down, welcomes 450 families each year, offering respite and support to families impacted by cancer across the island of Ireland. Each year, the charity relies on donations to raise over £3 million to sustain this critical work.

To find out more about Cancer Fund for Children, please visit https://cancerfundforchildren.com/

Morrow Communications’ clients include Pilgrim’s Europe, ASDA, Flahavan’s, and the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA).