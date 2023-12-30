News you can trust since 1963
Mossvale hosts latest leg of the Holmestead Saddlery Northern Ireland Junior league

ON Saturday 9th December, Mossvale Riding Club ran the second round of the Holmestead Saddlery Northern Ireland Junior league.
By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 30th Dec 2023, 13:30 GMT
Many thanks to everyone who attended and thanks to the sponsors. The next round will be on Saturday 6th January.

Results

1st place team – Four The Win

Winning team, Four The Win. (Pic: Mossvale)Winning team, Four The Win. (Pic: Mossvale)
Catherine Cowan - Lady Remar

Ella McCrory - Bobby Dazzler

Joslin Hutchinson - Ashfield Dream Chaser

Jack Cowan - Edentrillick Honey Bee

Second place team, Mossvale Champions. (Pic: Mossvale)Second place team, Mossvale Champions. (Pic: Mossvale)
2nd place team – Mossvale Champions

Maisie McCracken - Quicksie

Isobel McCracken - Roxy

Zara McConnell -Rio

Individual line-up, from left, 1st Jack Cowan, 2nd Zara McConnell, 3rd Joslin Hutchinson, 4th Catherine Cowan, 5th Lily Parke and 6th Ella McCrory. (Pic: Mossvale)Individual line-up, from left, 1st Jack Cowan, 2nd Zara McConnell, 3rd Joslin Hutchinson, 4th Catherine Cowan, 5th Lily Parke and 6th Ella McCrory. (Pic: Mossvale)
Lily Parke - Willow

3rd place team – Mossvale Rockets

Lucy Hampton - Case

Ellie Mae McConnell - Rosie Lou

Third place team, Mossvale Rockets. (Pic: Mossvale)Third place team, Mossvale Rockets. (Pic: Mossvale)
Anna Poots - Maggie

Individual Result:

1st Jack Cowan - Edentrillick Honey Bee;

2nd Zara McConnell -Rio;

3rd Joslin Hutchinson - Ashfield Dream Chaser;

4th Catherine Cowan - Lady Remar;

5th Lily Parke - Willow;

6th Ella McCrory - Bobby Dazzler.