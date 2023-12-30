Mossvale hosts latest leg of the Holmestead Saddlery Northern Ireland Junior league
ON Saturday 9th December, Mossvale Riding Club ran the second round of the Holmestead Saddlery Northern Ireland Junior league.
Many thanks to everyone who attended and thanks to the sponsors. The next round will be on Saturday 6th January.
Results
1st place team – Four The Win
Catherine Cowan - Lady Remar
Ella McCrory - Bobby Dazzler
Joslin Hutchinson - Ashfield Dream Chaser
Jack Cowan - Edentrillick Honey Bee
2nd place team – Mossvale Champions
Maisie McCracken - Quicksie
Isobel McCracken - Roxy
Zara McConnell -Rio
Lily Parke - Willow
3rd place team – Mossvale Rockets
Lucy Hampton - Case
Ellie Mae McConnell - Rosie Lou
Anna Poots - Maggie
Individual Result:
1st Jack Cowan - Edentrillick Honey Bee;
2nd Zara McConnell -Rio;
3rd Joslin Hutchinson - Ashfield Dream Chaser;
4th Catherine Cowan - Lady Remar;
5th Lily Parke - Willow;
6th Ella McCrory - Bobby Dazzler.