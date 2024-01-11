Mossvale Riding Club hold the third round of the Botanica Adult League
MOSSVALE Riding Club held the third round of the Botanica Adult League on the 6th January with three teams jumping for placings in the league.
Thank you to Sean Cooney from Botanica for his very generous sponsorship.
The final leg of the league is on Saturday 3rd February with entries from 10am and clear round jumping from 10am-11am.
Competition will start at 11.15am sharp
Results
Teams
1st – Kilkeel High Flyers
Charley Hanna, Polly
Molly McGinn, Lizzy
Charley Hanna, Crystal
2nd – Happy Campers
Caroline Clinghan, Angus
Lesly Anne Moore, Lily
Michael Johnston, Angus
3rd – Chicks and Kicks
Trevor Cardwell, Ed
Helen Barbour, Rudi
Lauren Draffin, Sherlock
Jenny McLeigh, Casper
Individual
1st Charley Hanna, Crystal;
2nd Charley Hanna, Polly;
3rd Lesly Anne Moore, Lily;
4th Michael Johnston, Angus;
5th Lauren Draffin, Sherlock;
6th Molly McGinn, Lizzy.
Fastest time of the day Charley Hanna and Crystal.