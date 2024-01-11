News you can trust since 1963
Register
Subscribe

Mossvale Riding Club hold the third round of the Botanica Adult League

MOSSVALE Riding Club held the third round of the Botanica Adult League on the 6th January with three teams jumping for placings in the league.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Jan 2024, 14:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Thank you to Sean Cooney from Botanica for his very generous sponsorship.

The final leg of the league is on Saturday 3rd February with entries from 10am and clear round jumping from 10am-11am.

Competition will start at 11.15am sharp

Individual winners. (Pic: Mossvale)Individual winners. (Pic: Mossvale)
Individual winners. (Pic: Mossvale)
Most Popular

Results

Teams

1st – Kilkeel High Flyers

Charley Hanna, Polly

Third place team Chicks & Kicks. (Pic: Mossvale)Third place team Chicks & Kicks. (Pic: Mossvale)
Third place team Chicks & Kicks. (Pic: Mossvale)

Molly McGinn, Lizzy

Charley Hanna, Crystal

2nd – Happy Campers

Caroline Clinghan, Angus

Winning team The Kilkeel High Flyers. (Pic: Mossvale)Winning team The Kilkeel High Flyers. (Pic: Mossvale)
Winning team The Kilkeel High Flyers. (Pic: Mossvale)

Lesly Anne Moore, Lily

Michael Johnston, Angus

3rd – Chicks and Kicks

Trevor Cardwell, Ed

Second place team The Happy Campers. (Pic: Mossvale)Second place team The Happy Campers. (Pic: Mossvale)
Second place team The Happy Campers. (Pic: Mossvale)

Helen Barbour, Rudi

Lauren Draffin, Sherlock

Jenny McLeigh, Casper

Individual

1st Charley Hanna, Crystal;

2nd Charley Hanna, Polly;

3rd Lesly Anne Moore, Lily;

4th Michael Johnston, Angus;

5th Lauren Draffin, Sherlock;

6th Molly McGinn, Lizzy.

Fastest time of the day Charley Hanna and Crystal.