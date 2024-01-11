News you can trust since 1963
Mossvale Riding Club hold third round of the Holmestead Saddlery Junior League

MOSSVALE Riding Club held the third round of the Holmestead Saddlery Junior League on the 6th January with five teams jumping for placings in the league.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Jan 2024, 14:02 GMT
Thank you to Holmestead Saddlery for the very generous sponsorship.

The next leg of the league will be held on Saturday 3rd February with entries from 2pm and clear round jumping from 2pm-3pm.

The competition will get underway at 3.15pm sharp.

Second place Mossvale Champions. (Pic: Mossvale)Second place Mossvale Champions. (Pic: Mossvale)
Second place Mossvale Champions. (Pic: Mossvale)
Results

Teams

1st – Four the Win

Catherine Cowan, Lady Remar

Line-up of 1st to 6th place individuals. (Pic: Mossvale)Line-up of 1st to 6th place individuals. (Pic: Mossvale)
Line-up of 1st to 6th place individuals. (Pic: Mossvale)

Ella McCrory, Bobby Dazzler

Jocelyn Hutchinson, Ashfield Dream Chaser

Jack Cowan, Honeybee

2nd – Mossvale Champions

Mossvale Speed Demons, fourth place. (Pic: Mossvale)Mossvale Speed Demons, fourth place. (Pic: Mossvale)
Mossvale Speed Demons, fourth place. (Pic: Mossvale)

Maisie McCracken, Roxy

Isobel MCCracken, Quicksie

Anna Poots, Maggie

Lily Parke, Willow

Winning team, Four The Win. (Pic: Mossvale)Winning team, Four The Win. (Pic: Mossvale)
Winning team, Four The Win. (Pic: Mossvale)

3rd – Mossvale Rockets

Ellie Mae McConnell, Rosie Lou

Lucy Hampton, Case

Ellen Hare, Chief

Ethan Murphy, Dan the Man

4th – Mossvale Speed Demons

Third place team, Mossvale Rockets. (Pic: Mossvale)Third place team, Mossvale Rockets. (Pic: Mossvale)
Third place team, Mossvale Rockets. (Pic: Mossvale)

Zara MCConnell, Rio

Rachel Stranney, Lucky

Rose Henderson, Tubster

Lily Henderson, Emily

5th – Hot to Trot

Lola Morrow, Presco

Emily Wolfe, Jackson

Kathryn Wolfe, Diablo

Hannah Orr, Humbug

Individual

1st Jack Cowan, Honeybee;

2nd Jocelyn Hutchinson, Ashfield Dream Chaser;

3rd Isobel MCracken, Quicksie;

4th Zara McConnell, Rio;

5th Catherine Cowan, Lady Remar;

6th Lilly Park, Willow.