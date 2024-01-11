Mossvale Riding Club hold third round of the Holmestead Saddlery Junior League
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thank you to Holmestead Saddlery for the very generous sponsorship.
The next leg of the league will be held on Saturday 3rd February with entries from 2pm and clear round jumping from 2pm-3pm.
The competition will get underway at 3.15pm sharp.
Results
Teams
1st – Four the Win
Catherine Cowan, Lady Remar
Ella McCrory, Bobby Dazzler
Jocelyn Hutchinson, Ashfield Dream Chaser
Jack Cowan, Honeybee
2nd – Mossvale Champions
Maisie McCracken, Roxy
Isobel MCCracken, Quicksie
Anna Poots, Maggie
Lily Parke, Willow
3rd – Mossvale Rockets
Ellie Mae McConnell, Rosie Lou
Lucy Hampton, Case
Ellen Hare, Chief
Ethan Murphy, Dan the Man
4th – Mossvale Speed Demons
Zara MCConnell, Rio
Rachel Stranney, Lucky
Rose Henderson, Tubster
Lily Henderson, Emily
5th – Hot to Trot
Lola Morrow, Presco
Emily Wolfe, Jackson
Kathryn Wolfe, Diablo
Hannah Orr, Humbug
Individual
1st Jack Cowan, Honeybee;
2nd Jocelyn Hutchinson, Ashfield Dream Chaser;
3rd Isobel MCracken, Quicksie;
4th Zara McConnell, Rio;
5th Catherine Cowan, Lady Remar;
6th Lilly Park, Willow.