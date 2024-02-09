Mossvale Riding Club holds final round of Botanica Adult League
Thank you to Sean Cooney from Botanica for his very generous sponsorship.
The overall individual winner also received the Walker Perpetual Cup in memory of Robbie.
Results
Teams:
1st – Happy Campers
Caroline Clinghan - Angus
Lesly Anne Moore - Lily
Michael Johnston - Angus
2nd – The Young Ones
Lewis Orr - Lynch
Chelsie Orr - Arthur
Trevor Cardwell - Ed
Lewis Orr - Arthur
3rd – Kilkeel High Flyers
Charley Hanna - Polly
Molly McGinn - Lizzy
Chloe Flynn - Beauty
Charley Hanna - Crystal
4th – Chicks and Kicks
Margret Green - Evie
Helen Barbour - Rudi
Lauren Draffin - Sherlock
Jenny McLeigh - Casper
Individual Result:
1st Charley Hanna - Crystal;
2nd Charley Hanna - Polly;
3rd Lesly Anne Moore - Lily;
4th Lewis Orr - Lynch;
5th Margret Green - Evie;
6th Helen Barbour - Rudi.
Fastest Time of the day Charley Hanna and Crystal
Overall results for the Sean Cooney Botanica Adult League
Teams Results:
1st Kilkeel High Flyers;
2nd Happy Campers;
3rd Chicks and Kicks;
4th The Young Ones.
Individual Results:
1st Charley Hanna - Crystal;
2nd Charley Hanna - Polly;
3rd = Lesly Ann Moore - Lilly;
3rd = Margret Green - Evie;
5th Molly McGinn - Lizzy;
6th Lewis Orr - Lynch.