News you can trust since 1963
Register
Subscribe

Mossvale Riding Club holds final round of Botanica Adult League

MOSSVALE Riding Club held the final round of the Botanica Adult League on the 3rd February 2024 with four teams jumping.
By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 9th Feb 2024, 16:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Thank you to Sean Cooney from Botanica for his very generous sponsorship.

The overall individual winner also received the Walker Perpetual Cup in memory of Robbie.

Results

Individuals, from left, first to sixth, Charley Hanna, Lesley Anne Moore, Lewis Orr, Margaret Green and Jenny McLeigh. (Pic: Mossvale)Individuals, from left, first to sixth, Charley Hanna, Lesley Anne Moore, Lewis Orr, Margaret Green and Jenny McLeigh. (Pic: Mossvale)
Individuals, from left, first to sixth, Charley Hanna, Lesley Anne Moore, Lewis Orr, Margaret Green and Jenny McLeigh. (Pic: Mossvale)
Most Popular

Teams:

1st – Happy Campers

Caroline Clinghan - Angus

Lesly Anne Moore - Lily

Fourth place on the day, Chicks & Kicks. (Pic: Mossvale)Fourth place on the day, Chicks & Kicks. (Pic: Mossvale)
Fourth place on the day, Chicks & Kicks. (Pic: Mossvale)

Michael Johnston - Angus

2nd – The Young Ones

Lewis Orr - Lynch

Chelsie Orr - Arthur

Overall individual winner, Charley Hanna, getting presented the Walker Perpetual Cup by Sonia Walker in memory of Sonia's pony Robbie. (Pic: Mossvale)Overall individual winner, Charley Hanna, getting presented the Walker Perpetual Cup by Sonia Walker in memory of Sonia's pony Robbie. (Pic: Mossvale)
Overall individual winner, Charley Hanna, getting presented the Walker Perpetual Cup by Sonia Walker in memory of Sonia's pony Robbie. (Pic: Mossvale)

Trevor Cardwell - Ed

Lewis Orr - Arthur

3rd – Kilkeel High Flyers

Charley Hanna - Polly

Second place on the day, The Young Ones. (Pic: Mossvale)Second place on the day, The Young Ones. (Pic: Mossvale)
Second place on the day, The Young Ones. (Pic: Mossvale)

Molly McGinn - Lizzy

Chloe Flynn - Beauty

Charley Hanna - Crystal

4th – Chicks and Kicks

Margret Green - Evie

Helen Barbour - Rudi

Third place overall, Chicks & Kicks. (Pic: Mossvale)Third place overall, Chicks & Kicks. (Pic: Mossvale)
Third place overall, Chicks & Kicks. (Pic: Mossvale)

Lauren Draffin - Sherlock

Jenny McLeigh - Casper

Individual Result:

1st Charley Hanna - Crystal;

2nd Charley Hanna - Polly;

3rd Lesly Anne Moore - Lily;

4th Lewis Orr - Lynch;

5th Margret Green - Evie;

6th Helen Barbour - Rudi.

Fastest Time of the day Charley Hanna and Crystal

Overall results for the Sean Cooney Botanica Adult League

Teams Results:

1st Kilkeel High Flyers;

2nd Happy Campers;

3rd Chicks and Kicks;

4th The Young Ones.

Individual Results:

1st Charley Hanna - Crystal;

2nd Charley Hanna - Polly;

3rd = Lesly Ann Moore - Lilly;

3rd = Margret Green - Evie;

5th Molly McGinn - Lizzy;

6th Lewis Orr - Lynch.