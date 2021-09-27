Most appropriately dressed lady and gent crowned at 2021 Balmoral Show

Caroline Martin was crowned the Most Appropriately Dressed Lady at the 2021 Balmoral Show. Pictured (L-R) Katie Halpin, Ireland’s Blue Book, Caroline Martin, Paul Corson, Dubarry of Ireland and judge Cool FM’s Melissa Riddell. Flower Wall kindly provided by the Blossom Lane Co, Hillsborough.

The Most Appropriately Dressed competition returned this year to the Balmoral Show and once again it proved to be a hit with visitors, with a record number of entries.

Taking place on Saturday 25th September, Cool FM’s Melissa Riddell had the difficult task of judging the Most Appropriately Dressed Lady and Gent. A range of fabulous prizes were on offer, with the overall winners of each category receiving a stylish country outfit provided by title competition sponsor Dubarry of Ireland as well as a luxury two night stay with B&B and one evening meal provided by Ireland’s Blue Book.

This year’s Most Appropriately Dressed Lady was won by Caroline Martin from Tempo while Robert Wallace from Ballynahinch was crowned the Most Appropriately Dressed Gent. Runner-up winners were Ellen Deery from Dundalk and Alan Martin from Hertfordshire.

Robert Wallace was awarded the title of the Most Appropriately Dressed Gent at the 2021 Balmoral Show. Pictured (L-R) Katie Halpin, Ireland’s Blue Book, Robert Wallace, Paul Corson, Dubarry of Ireland and judge Cool FM’s Melissa Riddell. Flower Wall kindly provided by the Blossom Lane Co, Hillsborough.