The chair of farming lobby group, Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association, Sean McNamara, was commenting following the announcement that Irish sheepmeat would be making its way onto menus in the US.

Mr McNamara said gaining access to this market will only be a “worthwhile endeavour” if it actually puts extra money in farmers’ pockets.

He said farmers have become “increasingly sceptical” as to whether the opening of new markets has “any real benefit for them, whatsoever”.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Image: ICSA/Facebook

“In the past, such announcements have not been followed by any strengthening of prices,” he commented.

“In theory, the more markets the better for farmers.

“But the reality is that farmers have not seen tangible benefits in terms of price when it comes to the opening of international markets.

“Time and time again we have seen the same story play out; access to a new market followed by the same old hammering of farmers on price week after week.”

“With the cost of inputs gone through the roof, sheep farmers should be able to command €10/kg for spring lamb this year to cover their costs.

“But that is simply not how it works, unfortunately, and getting a fair price for the primary producer - one that covers the cost of production – remains as problematic as ever.”

The ICSA chair continued: “At the present time, most sheep farmers are wondering how they are going to stay in business.

“The opportunity to export to US will no doubt be great news for the processors and for all others who make money off the backs of farmers.

“But the fanfare associated with opening new markets is only for those who are going to reap the rewards.