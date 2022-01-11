Motion on the ban of hunting with dogs presented to local council

Ahead of last night’s remote council meeting, Alliance councillor Peter McReynolds said MLAs’ failure to support John Blair’s bill to outlaw the hunting of mammals with dogs has reset a “lengthy process and leaves foxes, and many other mammals, defenceless in the face of brutality”.

The East Belfast representative urged councillors to send a “small but significant reminder” to the assembly’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee, as well as the department, that “Belfast supports putting this barbaric practice in the history books”.

The notice of motion was proposed by Councillor McReynolds and seconded by fellow Alliance councillor Nuala McAllister.

It read: “This council notes the widespread support across Belfast for the ending of animal cruelty and the improvement of animal welfare; expresses disappointment at the lack of legislative progression on banning the hunting of mammals with dogs in the Northern Ireland Assembly; reaffirms our support for ending this barbaric practice; and agrees to write to DAERA and the Committee for Agriculture and Rural Affairs to show our support for ending the practice of hunting for mammals with dogs.”

Following the meeting, Mr McReynolds revealed 30 councillors voted for the motion, including UUP, SDLP. Green Party, PBP, PUP and some DUP members.

He said there were 18 votes against, cast by Sinn Fein and some DUP representatives, while six councillors opted not to vote.

Mr McReynolds believes it is a “reasonable step for a local council to take”, adding “Sinn Fein and some in the DUP didn’t have to vote against this or the bill”.