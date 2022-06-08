Motorcylist who died following collision with tractor named as Ainslie Gordon (49)

Mr Gordon died in hospital from his injuries following the road traffic collision on the Aughrim Road, Magherafelt, on Tuesday evening, 7 June.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, including another motorcyclist seen in the area at the time, or who has dash-cam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1977 07/06/22.