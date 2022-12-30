Motorists in Northern Ireland advised to 'reduce speed and drive with extra caution' as weather warning remains in place
Motorists across Northern Ireland are being advised to reduce their speed this morning.
By Joanne Knox
53 minutes ago - 1 min read
Given this morning’s wet road conditions, the PSNI has issued the advice and said motorists should “drive with extra caution”.
A police spokesperson added: “Heavy overnight rain has resulted in surface water and flooding of roads in many areas.
Advertisement
"The yellow weather warning for heavy rain over Northern Ireland is in place until 10am today.”