DERRY city centre is currently undergoing major improvement works with a number of projects now underway to enhance infrastructure and the visitor experience in the city.

NI Water are carrying out a major overhaul of the sewage system in the Foyle Street area, while public realm works are underway to install the much-anticipated Factory Girls sculpture in front of the Guildhall.

While the works are ongoing, a number of car parking sites remain closed or are operating with reduced capacity to accommodate the improvements.

Derry City and Strabane District Council, in conjunction with city centre partners City Centre Initiative, the Chamber of Commerce and Visit Derry, have issued a list of alternative parking sites, offering free and paid for parking, to assist people in planning their visit to the area.

Head of Business with council, Kevin O’Connor, explained: “Anyone visiting the city centre will be aware of the major works currently underway, and some impact for road users is inevitable to accommodate these vital improvements. We have been working with our partners to minimise this impact as much as possible, and would like to remind people that we have adequate parking available throughout the city centre at a number of convenient locations.

“A full list of alternative sites, including both council-owned and private car parks, is available on the council website and I would advise drivers to check this out before their journey to make themselves aware of all the options.”

Derry’s City Centre Manager Jim Roddy said: “As with all major essential works, there will be challenges over the next year due to the level of works being undertaken. I am happy that these works will see the much-needed replacement of the 100-year-old water and wastewater network in the city centre and thank NI Water for their work to date in engaging with businesses in the Foyle Street area.

“The city centre improvements works will also see the rejuvenation of the inner walled city and the Guildhall areas, including Harbour Square, Custom House Street, Guildhall Street, Whittaker Street, Foyle Embankment, and the riverfront area of the city. This will help transform our city centre, and while it is understandable that these disruptions will have a direct impact on businesses and city centre users over the next year, I would ask for patience and offer reassurance that the works teams will aim to accommodate businesses and city centre users where possible.”

To find out more information about parking availability and plan your journey visit www.derrystrabane.com/carparking