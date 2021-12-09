Mountain rescue team respond to ‘freak quad bike accident’

At 2.46pm, the rescue team received a request for assistance after the person, who was part of an upland works team, found themselves in difficulty.

Once the casualty’s position had been confirmed as Donard Forest, the team responded, collecting a HEMS crew on their way.

The casualty was then located, stabilised, packaged and transferred to Donard Park for handover to Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and onward transfer to hospital.

A total of 12 members responded.

Meanwhile, at 2.55pm, while the first call was underway, the team received a further request for assistance.

This call was in relation to a missing person.

The person has been missing for a period of time in circumstances which give cause for concern.

The team responded and, along with SARDA Search Dogs and Community Rescue, carried out a considerable search of Tollymore Forest Park.

The team were stood down for the evening but resumed their search this morning.