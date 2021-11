Mourne Blackface Ewe Lambs sell to £1000 at Hilltown Mart

Ewes: Ballymartin farmer £147, Hilltown farmer £131, Rostrevor farmer £131, Banbridge farmer £130, Hilltown farmer £122, Banbridge farmer £115, Hilltown farmer £100, Kilkeel farmer £100.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £128 for 21.2kg (603ppk), Katesbridge farmer £126 for 26.2kg (480ppk), Hilltown farmer £125 for 24.8kg (504ppk), Kilkeel farmer £124.50 for 24.7kg (504ppk), Hilltown farmer £124 for 24.1kg (514ppk), Katesbridge farmer £123 for 24.1kg (510ppk), Katesbridge farmer £123 for 23.6kg, (521ppk), Hilltown farmer £120 for 23.6kg (508ppk), Kilkeel farmer £120 for 23.7kg (506ppk), Ballyward farmer £119 for 24.4kg (487ppk), Ballyward farmer £115 for 22.4kg (513ppk), Cabra farmer £114 for 22kg (518ppk), Kilkeel farmer £114 for 21.9kg (520ppk), Dromore farmer £113 for 22.2kg (509ppk).

Store lambs: Attical farmer £104 for 18.5kg (562ppk), Bryansford farmer £102 for 18.2kg (560ppk), Bryansford farmer £100 for 19.3kg (518ppk), Newtownhamilton farmer £97 for 18.5kg (524ppk), Bryansford farmer £96 for 17kg (564ppk), Bryansford farmer £96 for 18.6kg (516ppk), Dromara farmer £96 for 19kg (505ppk), Hiltown farmer £95 for 16kg (593ppk), Mayobridge farmer £93 for 17.2kg (540ppk), Rostrevor farmer £92.50 for 17.2kg (537ppk), Castlewellan farmer £90 for 17.8kg (505ppk), Ballyward farmer £84.50 for 16.9kg (500ppk).

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown Mart on Saturday, 27th November saw in lamb ewes sell to £290, fat ewes to £126 and fat lambs to £126.

Breeding ewes: Cabra farmer £290, £285, £260, £250, £245 and £240, Hilltown farmer £202, £200, £180, £170 and £160.

Ewes: Hilltown farmer £126, Hilltown farmer £124, Kilcoo farmer £124, Mayobridge farmer £122, Kilkeel farmer £120, Hilltown farmer £118, Hilltown farmer £117, Atticall farmer £111, Hilltown farmer £110,

Fats lambs: Mayobridge farmer £126 for 27.5kg (458ppk), Mayobridge farmer £125 for 26kg (480ppk), Downpatrick farmer £123 for 25.5kg (482ppk), Ballyward farmer £117.50 for 22.5kg (522ppk), Hilltown farmer £115 for 24kg (479ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £115 for 23kg (500ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £114 for 23kg (495ppk), Kilkeel farmer £112.50 for 20.9kg (538ppk).