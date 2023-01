A special entry of Mourne Blackface ewe lambs sold to £920, £920, £480, £280 and £160.

Fat ewes: Rathfriland farmer £130, Kilkeel farmer £130, Kilcoo farmer £129, Kilkeel farmer £120, Dromara farmer £118, Kilkeel farmer £116, Hilltown farmer £114, Newry farmer £112, Kilkeel farmer £110, Rostrevor farmer £108, Hilltown farmer £105, Newry farmer £100, Kilkeel farmer £100, Rostrevor farmer £94, Newry farmer £93, Warrenpoint farmer £91 and Rathfriland farmer £90.

Advertisement

Fat lambs: Ballymartin farmer £110 for 25kg (440ppk), Newry farmer £108 for 23kg (470ppk), Hilltown farmer £102 for 23.7kg (430ppk), Hilltown farmer £97.50 for 22.1kg (441ppk), Newry farmer £91 for 20.4kg (446ppk), Glassdrumman farmer £90 for 20kg (450ppk) and Dromara farmer £90 for 20.2kg (445ppk).

Hilltown Mart

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown Mart on Saturday 14th January saw fat cows sell to £1840, heifers to £1350 and bullocks to £2180.

Fat cows: Hilltown farmer £1840 for 872kg Simmental (211ppk), Burren farmer £1790 for 798kg Simmental (224ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1760 for 712kg Charolais (247ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1740 for 766kg Limousin (227ppk), Burren farmer £1700 for 754kg Limousin (225ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1660 for 752kg Limousin (221ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1530 for 736kg Limousin (208ppk), Hilltown farmer £1520 for 732kg Limousin (207ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1510 for 636kg Limousin (237ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1290 for 618kg Charolais (208ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1120 for 544kg Limousin (206ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £1020 for 480kg Limousin (212ppk).

Advertisement

Weanling heifer: Rostrevor farmer £1200 for 422kg (284ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1100 for 382kg (288ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1050 for 340kg (308ppk), £1050 for 336kg (312ppk) and £1010 for 364kg (277ppk), Rostrevor farmer £980 for 328kg (298ppk), Kilkeel farmer £970 for 322kg (301ppk), Rostrevor farmer £960 for 356kg (269ppk), Rostrevor farmer £930 for 340kg (273ppk), Ardarragh farmer £900 for 322kg (279ppk), Rostrevor farmer £900 for 356kg (252ppk), Rostrevor farmer £890 for 330kg (269ppk), Rostrevor farmer £880 for 296kg (297ppk), Dromara farmer £870 for 304kg (286ppk), Rostrevor farmer £830 for 294kg (282ppk), Rostrevor farmer £830 for 268kg (309ppk) and Dromara farmer £740 for 250kg (296ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Kilcoo farmer £1370 for 538kg (255ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1350 for 446kg (303ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1200 for 414kg (289ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1190 for 376kg (316ppk), £1170 for 358kg (326ppk), £1100 for 324kg (339ppk), £1080 for 370kg (291ppk), Cabra farmer £1060 for 392kg (270ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1020 for 342kg (298ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1010 for 332kg (304ppk), Cabra farmer £990 for 320kg (309ppk), Rostrevor farmer £950 for 318kg (298ppk), Cabra farmer £930 for 316kg (294ppk) and Cabra farmer £770 for 254kg (303ppk).

Advertisement

Heifers: Castlewellan farmer £1350 for 462kg Charolais (292ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1310 for 516kg Charolais (254ppk), Cabra farmer £1310 for 544kg Saler (241ppk), Annaclone farmer £1300 for 536kg Limousin (242ppk), Cabra farmer £1300 for 510kg Limousin (254ppk), Cabra farmer £1270 for 498kg Limousin (255ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1250 for 508kg Limousin (246ppk), Cabra farmer £1200 for 498kg Limousin (241ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1190 for 442kg Charolais (269ppk), Hilltown farmer £1140 for 472kg SH (241ppk), Hilltown farmer £1070 for 368kg Limousin (291ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1060 for 392kg Charolais (270ppk), Hilltown farmer £1040 for 388kg Charolais (268ppk).