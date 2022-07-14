Mourne YFC continuing to go from strength to strength
Mourne YFC hold meetings every other Tuesday at 8pm during their winter program and once a month during their summer programme.
Thursday, 14th July 2022
These meetings are either held in Annalong Community Centre.
Since September members have went on multiple farm visits including Bartleys farm and Weirs milk vending machine as well as other fun activities and taking part in competitions such as livestock judging, tug of war, floristry, young hostess and many more.
Left to right: Robyn Eakins, Darren Corbett, Colm McNamee, Aodhan Doran, Laura Bartley, Andrea Morgan
Mourne YFC also held a pub quiz in the Harbour Bar in Annalong along with their parents evening and lots of awards were presented to the members.
Laura Bartley and leader Darren Corbett presenting Mourne YFC’s pub quiz
Laura Bartley received best junior and over all best member at parents evening PRO
Members from Mourne YFC attending Hillhall YFC’s anniversary dinner
Colm McNamee, Darren Corbett, Rebecca Connor, John Connor, Robyn Eakins, Laura Bartley, Darragh Stevenson attending Killinchy YFC’s anniversary dinner