Mourne Young Farmers’ Club host AGM for 2022

Mourne YFC's new committee, left to right, Hailey Collins, Lewis Collins, Conor Gannon, Colm McNamee, Darragh Stevenson, Rebecca Connor, Laura Bartley, James Patterson, Laura Houston and Darren Corbett

They would like to thank Harry Crosby for chairing the meeting and express their gratitude for his participation.

Congratulations to everyone who was elected.

Emma Campbell was elected president, Darren Corbett elected leader and council representative, Rebecca Connor was elected secretary, treasurer and UFU representative, Laura Bartley was elected PRO.

Members from both Mourne YFC and Hillhall YFC pictured in Annalong Community Hall

Darragh Stevenson and Aodhan Doran were also elected onto the committee.

The club has continued to take part in competitions and events despite the Covid restrictions throughout the year.

The club is the youngest club in Northern Ireland and is keen to welcome new members and are excited for the year ahead with plans in place for events for the lovers of agriculture and the rural area.

Mourne Young Farmers’ Club are easily contactable via Facebook for anyone interested in getting to know what the club is all about and would love to encourage new members to join the fun.

Members of Mourne YFC and Hillhall YFC enjoying the line dancing class

Meanwhile Mourne YFC also hosted their club exchange on February 8.

Hillhall YFC joined them at their meeting at in Annalong Community Hall.

They enjoyed an evening of line dancing; they would like to express their gratitude to Diana Potts for taking the lesson - it was a fun activity enjoyed by both clubs.

Both clubs were eager to take part in the dancing, learning how it’s done and having a laugh. Everyone enjoyed catching up and getting back to normality.