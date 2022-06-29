Mourners at funeral for Max Boggs hear of his love for farming, friends and family

Those were the words spoken by the heartbroken father of 18-year-old Max Boggs during this afternoon’s funeral service held in Faughanvale Presbyterian Church.

Max tragically passed away following a car accident in Australia on 4 June.

Addressing mourners today, Ryan Boggs said: “My boy Max, I closed my eyes but for a moment and, suddenly, a man stood where a boy used to be.

“I may not carry you in my arms, but I will always carry you in my heart.

“You have given me so many reasons to be proud of the man you have become, but the proudest moment for me is telling others that you are my son.

“Love you son.”

The Eglinton church was filled to capacity, with screens relaying the funeral service to those gathered outside.

Grieving relatives and friends were reminded of how Max loved three things in particular - farming, friends and his ‘wee family’.

“Max was born to be a farmer, I think we all know that,” Rev Lindsay Blair said.

“There was simply no other occupation in mind.

“From his earliest days, as he spent so much time with you Ryan in the tractor, lying across the cab, going with you everywhere from the very youngest age, and yet, taking everything in.

“Learning and understanding all those skills - how to operate machinery, able to drive a tractor himself from the age of nine or 10, which could put many of us to shame.

“Fully able to operate one of those big Fendt tractors – and one of them is outside today.

“Putting people to shame, twice his age and more, as he told them how they should be manoeuvring that yoke properly. ‘Let me show you how to do it’.”

Rev Blair described Max as a perfectionist who worked incredibly hard.

“I see lots of people here of a similar age and, no doubt, you know how hard Max worked,” he added.

“If things didn’t go just right, well, he might have got a wee bit frustrated at times, often blaming himself whenever a machine broke down.”

The minister explained how farming brought much joy and great satisfaction to Max.

“No job was too big for Max and it had to be done straight away, there was no waiting. Even when he was on holidays he was thinking about it.”

He continued: “Max would have taken on any challenge. He loved farming and, of course, that is what took him to Australia as well.”

Rev Blair spoke about how important friendships were to Max.

All mad about tractors, Max enjoyed catching up with his friends in the shed after the work was done, where they enjoyed each other’s company and shared a few yarns.

“Max was involved in City of Derry Young Farmers, and he also loved to play rugby at the City of Derry Rugby Club, taking out his aggression sometimes on the field and dear help anyone who got in his way,” the minister said.

“And, so, there is the esteem that he is held in by many people.

“And for whom, any of them, he would have always done a good turn.

“He would have always gone the second mile to help someone in need. Kind and caring, he was.”

Rev Blair also spoke of Max’s love for his family, and his smile that “melted your heart”.

He then read some words from his mum, Rhonda: “I will forever miss your infectious smile and laugh.

“I could not be more proud to call you my son and you were amazing in every way.

“You will be sorely missed by Katie, David and me.

“You will live forever in our hearts.”

Turning to Max’s younger sister, Rev Blair said: “We think of Katie.

“You were always looking up to him as your big brother.

“That approval and that care that he gave, and that love that he had for you.

“He was your inspiration.”

The minister also touched on Max’s involvement in the church, where he had been a member of the Boys’ Brigade prior to the pandemic.

He also told the congregation of how Max was the first child he baptised when he came to be minister of Faughanvale Presbyterian.