‘Move towards headage payments isn’t in long-term best interests of a farmer or the land’

The proposal, which was set out in the Future Farm Agriculture Policy Framework consultation, suggests payments to farmers for cattle, and a 24-month target slaughter age.

NFFN NI, a farmer-led independent organisation, raised concerns in its consultation response.

It highlighted the “negative environmental impacts” associated with early calving and early slaughter, which it said “promotes intensive livestock production and discourages traditional breeds that are grass-fed and slow growing”.

Image: Michael Meharg

The NFFN believes the proposed scheme is “counterproductive” by promoting dependence on significant quantities of external inputs, such as imported feed, and is taking a “backwards step” from sustainable farming.

NFFN NI chair, Michael Meharg, commented: “This headage payment risks doing more harm than good in its attempts to reduce farming’s impacts on the climate.

“It narrowly focuses on size over function and does not reflect genuinely sustainable farming practice.

“This proposal is an oversimplification of livestock production.

Image: Michael Meharg

“Focusing on shortening life spans to reduce emissions fails to acknowledge the complexity of the food system, where intensifying inputs contributes to emissions elsewhere, such as loss of grassland for livestock feed, fossil fuel-based fertiliser use and transport emissions.

“It could even pass the proposed carbon savings offshore.”

He added: “Herds give better profit and better environmental benefit when the stocking rates are matched to the natural carrying capacity of the land.

“Naturally reared livestock, grass-fed and outdoors, is more appealing to consumers who are increasingly choosing nature-friendly, climate-conscious produce.”

Mr Meharg farms 280 hectares of grassland with his herd of traditional Irish Moiled cattle, which he said are an important tool in managing the land for environmental benefits including ensuring crucial habitats that contribute to climate mitigation, such as species-rich grassland and flood plains, are maintained in thriving condition.

“Managing land in this way is not all about nature, it also has a clear business benefit,” he stated.

In moving towards a low input grazing regime, Mr Meharg has reduced costs for artificial fertilisers and contractor fees by around £4,500 per year.

Each year, the enterprise brings in a healthy profit from beef weaned calves, pedigree cattle and increasingly from quality meat sales.

Mr Meharg said the headage payment proposal misses an opportunity to reduce inputs and maximise profitability by paying for production which masks any inefficiencies present within the business and shelters farmers from making decisions that boost their profit margins.

“The move towards headage payments isn’t in the long-term best interests of a farmer or the land.

“We need a healthy landscape to deliver a sustainable future for the sector,” he continued.