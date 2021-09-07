Moving pregnancy rate from 19% to 25% in one year

Damien Gilmore is pictured with Peter Caughey, Genus ABS

Last year Damian decided that he would try contracting out the fertility management of the herd to a service provider.

After in-depth research on different providers and experience from other farmers, he decided to use Genus ABS’ RMS system as they are the company with the proven track record in fertility having provided the system in Northern Ireland for the past 14 years and currently having over 44,000 cows on the system here.

He commented: “We knew it would be an investment, but we could appreciate that the benefits would come in time.

“However, we immediately saw some of those benefits - our projected calving interval dropped, and we had detailed day to day cow management information.

“When RMS started here, we had a pregnancy rate of 19% and within 12 months RMS has helped to get us to a pregnancy rate of 25%.”

Simon Logan, RMS manager with Genus ABS, points out that the Reproductive Management System (RMS) is much more than a heat detection and insemination service.

He states that getting cows in calf involves a vast range of management factors including nutrition, housing, health and veterinary input.

By working closely with the on-farm team, RMS staff have been able to help farmers make significant improvements, not only in reproductive management but also in herd performance and profitability.

Simon points out that the average pregnancy rate in the UK has fallen to 14% and once pregnancy falls below 13%, herds can no longer produce sufficient replacements to replenish the herd, whereas they could be in a position to have enough replacements and have extra cash flow from beef calves sold. Simon Logan stresses that it is beneficial to involve the on-farm team, especially the nutritionist, when making plans for this service, to maximise the benefits.

Damian said: “The current milk recording figure is 11,290kg with combined fat and protein of 836kg/cow.

“We have plenty of heifers, in addition to a cash crop of beef calves to sell. The extra revenue from milk sales as well as calf sales more than covers the cost of the system.”

Simon Logan went on to say: “Damian has always been keen on herd improvement, so with that in mind he selected some of the world leading PLI ranked sires.

“He is currently calving down to the following sires -Sassafras, Kenmore, Stardust and Fynn.

“With Genus having had a fantastic proof run with 58 of the top 100 PLI ranked bulls we should have no problem finding the genetics to continue his herd improvement this year.”

Damian added: “We are now identifying problem cows and the best performers. Replacements are bred from the top 60% of the herd and beef sires are used on the remainder.

“The RMS technician walks and chalks the herd at the same time every day monitoring heats and then inseminating the relevant animals.

“The staff on the farm could never devote the time and attention to detail that the technician does. Results are recorded and analysed and used for future planning.

“It is an excellent service where the benefits far outweigh the costs.

“It also gives the farm team more time to devote to other tasks on the farms.”