Moy Park Limited made the subject of a £4,000 fine
Between the dates of 1st July 2024 and 11th July 2024, officers from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency inspected the site and observed multiple breaches of the permit contrary to Regulation 36(1)(b) of the Pollution Prevention and Control Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2013.
Offences included:
- failure to handle and store animal by products within suitably leak proof covered receptacles;
- failure to maintain all plant and equipment in good operating condition;
- failure to store all Category 3 materials in enclosed bins;
- and failure to notify the Chief Inspector without delay of any fugitive emissions which had caused, was causing or may have caused significant pollution.
The court directed that Moy Park Limited must pay the order in full within three months of the hearing date.