Moy Park scores hat-trick of health and safety awards

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) has awarded Moy Park the Gold Award for the seventh consecutive year, as well as the Fleet Safety Gold Medal for the sixth year, and the Fleet Safety Technology Trophy.

An elite panel of judges made up of safety, management and academic experts consider entrants’ overarching health and safety strategies, management processes as well as leadership and workforce engagement to recognise world-leaders in health and safety practice.

Commenting on the awards, Moy Park’s Head of Sustainability and Risk Declan Cunningham said:“Safety is a condition at Moy Park and it’s a focus that is embraced by every team member right across the business. Risk assessment, accident prevention and monitoring forms the bed rock of our health and safety campaigns, and we’re proud to see our facilities attain new safety milestones regularly. We are delighted to be once again recognised by RoSPA and continue to focus on world leading safety standards.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s Achievements Director, said: “The RoSPA Awards scheme is the longest-running of its kind in the UK, but it receives entries from organisations across the globe, making it one of the most sought-after achievement awards for health and safety worldwide.

“RoSPA is very proud of the achievements of its entrants, and with this award we recognise the best of the best, those organisations that have gone the extra mile, raising the bar for the delivery of safety in the workplace.