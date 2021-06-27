Moy Park supports Open Farm Weekend

Leading poultry producer Moy Park is continuing its support for Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend as the initiative gears up for its 10th anniversary virtual event next month. Pictured on Murrays farm in Aghalee, County Armagh are Gareth and Christina Murray who are participating in this year’s Bank of Ireland Virtual Farm Weekend (Friday July 30-Sunday 1 August) David Brown, deputy president Ulster Farmers’ Union, and David Lawrence, Area Manager for Moy Park. More information at www.openfarmweekend.com

For the second year running the event will go virtual with all activities being streamed live across Open Farm Weekend’s social media during Friday 30 July-Sunday 1 August.

There will also be as a range of content from almost 30 farms highlighted online in the weeks running up to the virtual weekend.

Although visitors cannot physically attend farms again this year, the public will still be able to connect and engage with farms from across the province to get a behind the scenes snapshot of what makes each of them unique.

All sectors within the agri-industry are included in Bank of Ireland Virtual Farm Weekend this year including arable, fruit and veg, dairy, beef, sheep and pigs and poultry–the latter being represented by Murray’s Farm, Millbank Farm, Bessvale Farm, Chestnutt’s Farm and Hollow Farm.

Justin Coleman, Agri-Business and Live Production Services Director for Moy Park said: “At Moy Park we feel it is really important to allow consumers to identify where their food comes from. Bringing people onto sites virtually through Open Farm Weekend is a great way of showcasing environmentally friendly, welfare friendly farming, and our great agricultural heritage. Over the years the Open Farm Weekends have been packed with novel and educational things to see and do and this year will be another enjoyable event.”

David Brown, deputy president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union who run the event added: “This initiative was established to showcase our farming industry and the wonderful work our farmers do. Its focus is to help the public, particularly those from a non-farming background to better understand how our food is produced and to raise awareness of how supply chains work, through our local food industry. Moy Park is a leading poultry producer with a long association to the NI agri-industry and we are delighted that they are partnering with us to raise the profile of the event and help celebrate our local farming families.”