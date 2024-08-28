Moycraig YFC host Gelligaer Young Farmers’ Club for the first leg of Welsh exchange

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Moycraig YFC recently hosted Gelligaer Young Farmers’ Club for the first leg of an exchange.

On Friday they toured around the North Coast, making a stop for a tour of Chestnutt’s Milk Hut.

They then continued to Ballycastle, Ballintoy and the Giants Causeway before heading back to the club hall for some pizza and games, finishing off at McGinns in Ballintoy.

Saturday saw the exchangees and club members get there wet suits on for a fun filled morning at the Lake Kilrea. A great days fun was had by all.

Back row, left to right Huw Miles, Rhys Miles, Ollie Morgan, Cai Edwards, Ethan Brook, Ted Price, Alice-Joy Nesbitt, Elinor Williams and William Chestnutt. Front row, left to right Ffion Davies, Owen Davies, Chloe Jamison and Kacey Venn. Picture: Moycraig YFC

Carrying on into Saturday evening the clubs got all dressed up and started the night in Ballycastle before hopping on the bus for a pub crawl, finishing off the night at Coleraine YFC’s barbecue.

On the final day before everyone said their sad goodbyes at the airport having enjoyed a breakfast at the Woven Mill.