Moycraig YFC take part in a fun filled skills day

Members participated in mixed teams made up of both juniors and seniors, in various YFCU style competitions such as home management, machinery handling, photography and Ulster Young Farmer.

Members also enjoyed a floral art demonstration by a local florist, showed off their creative skills by decorating cupcakes and tried to find their rhythm in a dance masterclass taken by a local dance company.

The day provided Moycraig YFC with a great opportunity to promote the 2021 president’s theme of ‘Reconnecting’ with each other and with YFCU style competitions.

The event was brought to a close with a barbecue outside, which was much appreciated after a very active and competitive afternoon.

The club would like to thank all the organisers and judges from the local community who helped make the day such a success.

