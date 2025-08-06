MP appeals for support for brave Donaghcloney girl, Grace,

Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart, has appealed to the public to rally around the family of Grace, a brave five-year-old girl from Donaghcloney who has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive lymphatic condition, for which there is currently no cure.

Just three months ago, Grace was a happy, energetic child. But in a matter of days, her world changed completely.

Since then, she has spent every day in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, already undergoing major heart surgery, and still facing a long road ahead.

Despite it all, Grace continues to amaze with her strength, resilience, and infectious smile.

Speaking knowing a little of the families journey, Carla Lockhart MP said: “It’s hard to put into words just how difficult and yet inspiring Grace’s story is.

“I’ve had the privilege of getting to know her parents during these past few months as they’ve faced the unimaginable navigating a diagnosis, fighting for timely treatment, and staying constantly by Grace’s side while caring for their other young child.

“Their love, resilience, and faith through this storm is inspirational.

“This has been a life-altering experience for them, and like any family in crisis, the emotional toll has also come with a heavy financial burden.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help ease the pressure, from the costs of being out of work to preparing the family home for the long-term care Grace will need.

“I know the people of Donaghcloney, and beyond, will want to help,” Carla added.

“If you are able to give anything at all, or simply share the link, you will be offering real hope and support to this family as they continue this incredibly difficult journey.

“Every donation, prayer, and act of kindness makes a difference.

“Grace’s courage is remarkable. Let’s stand with her and her family in any way we can.”

Donate or share here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/graces-and-family